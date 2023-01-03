ROMEO & JULIET Stars Sue Paramount For Child Abuse Over Nude Scene

Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting, who starred in the 1968 film adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, are suing Paramount for child abuse over the film's bedroom scene, in which they claim to have been filmed nude without their knowledge.

Variety reports that the actors, who are now in their 70s, were assured by director Franco Zeffirelli, who passed away in 2019, that there would be no bare nudity in the film and that they would wear flesh colored garments in the scene.

The lawsuit alleges that Zeffirelli pressured them into performing the scene nude with body makeup or "the picture would fail." Hussey was only 15 at the time of filming and Whiting was 16.

Their complaint states that after Zeffirelli had showed them where the camera would be positioned and promised them that no nudity would be photographed or released, he was being dishonest to them and they were filmed nude without their knowledge. The final cut of the movie shows Hussey's bare breasts and Whiting's buttocks.

The complaint states that both actors have suffered mental and emotional distress due to the scene and have also lost out on job opportunities. They are believed to be seeking damages around $500 million.

Since her performance in Romeo & Juliet, Hussey has been seen in films like The Summertime Killer, Virus, Undeclared War, Save Me, Ice Cream Man, Headspace, Seven Days of Grace, Tortilla Heaven, and Social Suicide.

Whiting has also had a limited career since the film's release, having been seen in Say Hello to Yesterday, The Royal Hunt of the Sun, and Rachel's Man. His last film appearance was also with Hussey in Social Suicide in 2015.