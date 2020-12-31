Wake Up With BWW 12/31: Guide to RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

As rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines continue around the world, hope is spreading about when Broadway might re-open. A group of Broadway producers and industry veterans weigh in on how and when they predict shows will get up and running again.

Wondering the who/what/where/when/why/how about the Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical concert? BroadwayWorld is here to help answer your questions!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: Watch a Year-End Special Episode of THE CHAOS TWINS with Nik and Sasha- Watch Now!

by The Chaos Twins

Watch the next episode right here at BroadwayWorld or on Facebook Live. This week is a very special year end special with Nik and Sasha!. (more...)

2) When and How Will Broadway Re-Open? Industry Leaders Look Ahead

As rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines continue around the world, hope is spreading about when Broadway might re-open. A group of Broadway producers and industry veterans weigh in on how and when they predict shows will get up and running again. . (more...)

3) A BroadwayWorld Guide to RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL

Wondering the who/what/where/when/why/how about the Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical concert? BroadwayWorld is here to help answer your questions!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Joshua Henry

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Liz Callaway's Home For the Holidays concert continues today at 12pm. Learn more here!

- Met Stars Live in Concert hosts a New Year's Eve Gala at 4pm. The concert features sopranos Angel Blue and Pretty Yende, and tenors Javier Camarena and Matthew Polenzani. Learn more here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's Ernani, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Stars in the House continues tonight at 8pm with an all new episode. Tonight's episode is a Game Night featuring surprise guests! Learn more here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: BWW Interview: Brian Stokes Mitchell Shares What it Means to Be UNITED IN SONG

On New Year's Eve, PBS will air the musical special "United in Song: Celebrating the Resilience of America."

BroadwayWorld had the pleasure of speaking with Broadway's own Brian Stokes Mitchell, who performs "Make Them Hear You" and "Wheels of a Dream" from "Ragtime" as part of the special. He told us about recording in a pandemic, recovering from COVID-19, and his work as chairman of The Actors Fund.

What we're watching: Seth Rudetsky Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with the wonderful Seth Rudetsky, who is back for two very special concerts with Alex Brightman on Sunday, January 3 (8pm) and Monday, January 4 (3pm).

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Bebe Neuwirth, who turns 62 today!

Neuwirth studied dance at the Juilliard School in New York City before making her professional debut in a touring company of A Chorus Line in 1980.She made her TV debut on the hit sitcom "Cheers" as Lilith Sternin-Crane, wife of Dr. Frasier Crane, the role for which she won an Emmy Award and an American Comedy Award for Funniest Female Guest Appearance in a Television Series. When offered a regular role on "Frasier," she turned it down and returned to the stage where she won her first Tony in 1986 as Best Actress (Featured Role - Musical) for playing Nicki in a revival of Sweet Charity. She has played all three of the principle female roles in the long-running Broadway Revival of Chicago. She was in the revival's original cast as Velma Kelly (for which she won the Tony). In 2007, Neuwirth did a stint as Roxie Hart, and in 2014, she returned to the show again, this time playing Warden "Mama" Morton. She has appeared in many films, including Jumanji, Say Anything and Summer of Sam and in countless television appearances including a recent recurring role on "Madam Secretary."

See you in the New Year, BroadwayWorld!