Wake Up With BWW 1/23: Oscar Nominations, AMERICAN SON on Netflix, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Today top stories include the Oscar nominations, a Broadway show being filmed for Netflix, and much more!

Yesterday we learned the full list of nominations for the 2019 Oscars. Among the nominees were musical films A Star is Born, and Mary Poppins Returns, starring Broadway's own Lin-Manuel Miranda!

In Broadway news, Kerry Washington announced during her appearance on The Tonight Show that the play American Son will be filmed for Netflix!

BroadwayWorld was saddened to learn of the passing of Kaye Ballard, star of stage and screen. She passed away peacefully in her home yesterday following a brief illness.

1) MARY POPPINS RETURNS, A STAR IS BORN Among Nominees for 2019 OSCARS - Full List

by TV News Desk

This morning, nominations for the 91st Oscars will be announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Kerry Washington Announces That AMERICAN SON Will Be Filmed For Netflix

by Stephanie Wild

Kerry Washington announced during her appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon that the Broadway play American Son will be filmed for Netflix.. (more...)

3) Kaye Ballard, Star of Stage and Screen, Dies at 93

Actress, Singer and Comedienne Kaye Ballard died today, January 22, 2019, peacefully at home in Rancho Mirage, CA at age 93 after a brief illness.. (more...)

4) MYSTIC PIZZA Musical in the Works with Music by Melissa Etheridge, Book by Gordon Greenberg & Sas Goldberg

BroadwayWorld has just learned that an all new musical stage adaptation of the 1988 motion picture MYSTIC PIZZA is now in development.. (more...)

5) Snubs and Surprises of the 2019 OSCARS Nominations

by Kaitlin Milligan

This morning, nominations for the 91st OSCARS were announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani. Find out who was snubbed and what surprised us!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS officially opens tonight at The Acorn Theatre!

Fellowship for Performing Arts presents this revival of Robert Bolt's Tony Award-winning play, A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS, a Machiavellian political-religious drama ripped from today's headlines. It will play a limited run through February 24, 2019.

As Sir Thomas More refuses to recognize Henry VIII's divorce and ascendancy as Supreme Head of the new Church of England, A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS reveals the risk of speaking truth to power and the clash that follows when fierce political will collides with deep moral conviction.

BWW Exclusive: How Do You Measure a Song? RENT Company Picks Their Favorite Musical Moments!

From the iconic "Seasons of Love" to the anthemic "Finale B;" the energetic "La Vie Boheme" to the tragic "I'll Cover You (Reprise)," Rent is full of exceptional musical moments and FOX is bringing them to the small screen on January 27. Watch as the company tells us all about their very favorite musical moments from Rent!

Set Your DVR...

Andrew Rannells will appear on TODAY this morning with Showtime's "Black Monday"

What we're geeking out over: Brendon Urie Teases Panic! At The Disco on Broadway with Incredible Fan Art

A recent post on the Panic! At The Disco's Instagram hints at a potential Broadway run for the band. The photo shows front man Brendon Urie holding a playbill based on Panic!'s most recent album, Pray For The Wicked.

According to Alt Press, Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie revealed to The Sun that he has been discussing ideas for his own musicals with film directors,

"I've been talking to a couple of movie directors about film music ideas and about doing musical theatre, Broadway maybe," Urie says, "The ideal would be to write music for an idea somebody else has come up with."

What we're watching: Brandon Victor Dixon and Mario Talk to GMA DAY About Their Love of Performing and RENT LIVE

RENT LIVE stars Brandon Victor Dixon and Mario were guests on today's episode of "GMA Day." Dixon and Mario sat down with Michael Strahan and Sara Haines to talk about their love of performing, how to smile with your eyes, RENT, and more!

Social Butterfly: What RENT LIVE Song Are You Most Looking Forward To?

With @RENTonFOX just days away, we want to know what number you're most looking forward to on the broadcast! - BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) January 22, 2019

The wait for RENT LIVE is almost over! Mark, Roger, and the whole gang are coming to FOX this Sunday night for a live broadcasted production starring Jordan Fisher, Vanessa Hudgens, Brandon Victor Dixon, and more!

So we want to know, which song from the classic Tony Award-winning show are you most looking forward to? Cast your vote in our latest poll!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Chita Rivera, who turns 86 today!

Most recently on Broadway, in 2015, Chita starred in The Visit, the final John Kander/Fred Ebb/Terrence McNally musical directed by J.H. Doyle and choreographed by Graciela Daniele on Broadway (2015), following the acclaimed production at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in the summer of 2014. She starred in the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood, the Broadway and touring productions of The Dancer's Life, a dazzling new musical celebrating her spectacular career, written by Terrence McNally and directed by Graciela Daniele and the revival of the Broadway musical Nine with Antonio Banderas.

Chita Rivera trained as a ballerina (from age 11) before receiving a scholarship to the School of American Ballet from legendary George Balanchine. Chita's first appearance (age 17) was as a principal dancer in Call Me Madam. Her electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway premiere of West Side Story brought her stardom, which she repeated in London. Her career is highlighted by starring roles in Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink (Tony Award), Chicago, Jerry's Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award), and the original Broadway casts of Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, Seventh Heaven and Mr. Wonderful. On tour: Born Yesterday, The Rose Tattoo, Call Me Madam, Threepenny Opera, Sweet Charity, Kiss Me Kate, Zorba, Can-Can with The Rockettes. Chita was awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2009. She received the coveted Kennedy Center Honor in 2002 and became the first Hispanic woman ever chosen to receive this award. In November 2016, she headlined at Carnegie Hall and in 2015, Great Performances aired their special Chita Rivera: A Lot of Livin' To Do, a retrospective of her extraordinary life and career nationally on PBS. Chita's current solo CD is entitled And Now I Swing. Her most treasured production is her daughter, singer/dancer/choreographer Lisa Mordente.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

