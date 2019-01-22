BWW Poll: What RENT LIVE Song Are You Most Looking Forward To?

The wait for RENT LIVE is almost over! Mark, Roger, and the whole gang are coming to FOX this Sunday night for a live broadcasted production starring Jordan Fisher, Vanessa Hudgens, Brandon Victor Dixon, and more!

So we want to know, which song from the classic Tony Award-winning show are you most looking forward to? Cast your vote in our latest poll below!

