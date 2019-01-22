RENT
Click Here for More Articles on RENT

BWW Poll: What RENT LIVE Song Are You Most Looking Forward To?

Jan. 22, 2019  

BWW Poll: What RENT LIVE Song Are You Most Looking Forward To?

The wait for RENT LIVE is almost over! Mark, Roger, and the whole gang are coming to FOX this Sunday night for a live broadcasted production starring Jordan Fisher, Vanessa Hudgens, Brandon Victor Dixon, and more!

So we want to know, which song from the classic Tony Award-winning show are you most looking forward to? Cast your vote in our latest poll below!

Related Articles

From This Author BWW Polls

  • BWW Poll: What RENT LIVE Song Are You Most Looking Forward To?
  • BWW Poll: What BroadwayCon Event Are You Most Excited For?
  • BWW Asks: What New Broadway Show Do You Want To See As A Movie Musical?
  • BWW Poll: What Should Jeremy Jordan and Jason Robert Brown Perform Together?
  • BWW Poll Results: Readers Think Liza Minnelli Should Receive a Kennedy Center Honor
  • BWW Poll: Which Broadway Legend Should Receive a Kennedy Center Honor Next?
    • Advertisement

    Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE