Snubs and Surprises of the 2019 OSCARS Nominations

This morning, nominations for the 91st OSCARS were announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani.

"The Favourite" is tied with Alfonso Cuarón's "Roma" for the most nominations with ten each, followed by "A Star Is Born" and "Vice." You can see the full list of nominees here!

However, there were many surprising snubs and dark horse nominees from this morning's announcement so let's discuss the "Snubs and Surprises!"

The Snubs

"Mary Poppins Returns" did not receive any acting nominations. Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda were both nominated for Golden Globes, but neither of them received an OSCARS Nomination. All of the film's nominations were below the line awards, except the nomination for Best Song.

"Crazy Rich Asians" did not receive one nomination! Michelle Yeoh was overlooked for Best Supporting Actress and the film didn't receive a Best Picture nomination, even after garnering SAG and Golden Globe nominations. Even if it didn't receive any acting nominations, I expected to see it be nominated for Production Design or Best Costumes at the very least.

"If Beale Street Could Talk" did not get a Best Picture nomination and BARRY Jenkins was snubbed for Best Director, which was one of the biggest surprises to me.

Bradley Cooper did not receive a nomination for Best Director, for "A Star is Born," however he picked up Best Actor, Screenplay and Picture.

No nod for Morgan Neville's award winning doc about The award winner Mister Rogers documentary, "Won't You Be My Neighbor"? did not see a Best Documentary nomination, which is a surprise since its been nominated for many other awards, including the Producers Guild award, which it won.

Justin Hurwitz's score for "First Man, "which was thought to be a lock, did not receive a nomination.

Nicole Kidman for "Destroyer" and Timothee Chalamet in "Beautiful Boy" were also snubbed at the Oscars.

I was personally hoping to see Elsie Fisher get nominated for Best Actress for her incredible portrayal in "Eighth Grade."

The Surprises

Marina de Tavira received the Best Supporting Actress nomination for "Roma," her first ever nomination! I'm very excited to hear about her reaction when she heard she was nominated.

After last year's diverse Oscars, there are no lead black actors or actresses in this year's nominations, and with films like "BlackKklansman," "Black Panther," "If Beale Street Could Talk," and "Sorry to Bother You," there were plenty of incredible performances to nominate.

Sam Elliott received his first ever Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor in "A Star is Born." This was a surprise as he was looked over by the Golden Globes.

Yalitza Aparicio, who was considered a long shot for the Best Actress, received the nomination for her role in "Roma," beating out Nicole Kidman and Saoirse Ronan. I'm excited to see all of the love for "Roma," it is a beautiful story and film and deserves recognition.

Willem Dafoe being nominated for "At Eternity's Gate" over John David Washington for "BlacKkKlansman" was a big surprise to me, Washington received Golden Globe and SAG nominations for his role, so to be looked over by the Oscars was a shock.

The 91st Annual Academy Awards airs live Sunday, February 24 on ABC.

