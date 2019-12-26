Wake Up With BWW 12/26: Ethan Slater Performs '(Just A) Simple Sponge' and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We hope everyone who celebrates had a great Christmas, full of family, friends, and love.

Yesterday, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report that Allee Willis, co-writer of The Color Purple, passed away on December 25. She was 72 years old.

Ethan Slater took to Instagram to give us a real treat: a performance of (Just A) Simple Sponge! Check out the video below!

Read more about these and other top stories below.

1) THE COLOR PURPLE's Allee Willis Dies at 72

BroadwayWorld is sad to report that THE COLOR PURPLE's co-writer, Allee Willis, died on December 24, 2019 at 72. Willis' long-term partner Prudence Fenton shared news her death on Instagram.

2) BWW Exclusive: Stage Santa 2019! The Perfect Holiday Gifts for Your Favorite Broadway Characters

by Alexa Criscitiello

It's Christmas on Broadway and to celebrate we've decided to do some metaphorical gifting to all of our favorite Broadway characters.. (more...)

3) 12 Days of Christmas with Norm Lewis: The Full List!

by Norm Lewis

Deck the halls, trim the tree, and spin the dreidel. BroadwayWorld is continuing our tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a 12 Days of Christmas countdown. This year we've invited the incomparable Norm Lewis to share his favorite holiday performances. Check out Norm's full list of selections. (more...)

4) BWW Review: A Chilling Revival of Ödön von Horváth's 1937 Social Commentary JUDGMENT DAY

by Michael Dale

Born in 1901, Austro-Hungarian playwright and novelist ?-dön von Horváth spent the latter of his 36 years warning against the growing threat of European fascist regimes before being fatally struck by a falling tree branch.. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas at Broadway Sessions!

Happy Holidays from Broadway Sessions! Our Annual All-Star Holiday Show this past Thursday the 19th was such a joyous occasion. Belting, tapping, singalongs and laughing- oh my! Our All-Star lineup included Paige Davis (Chicago, Trading Spaces), Patrick Page (Hadestown) Jewelle Blackman (Hadestown), Max Chernin (Sunday in The Park), Rhaamell Burke-Missouri (King Kong), Hernando Umana (School of Rock), Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Smokey Joe's Cafe), Riza Takahashi (Mean Girls), Gianna Yanelli (Mean Girls), Jessica Juanich (Bat Out Of Hell), Imari Hardon (Avenue Q), Robert Mantano (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Eric Sebek (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), The Honey Taps, Colleen Harris, Michael Kirk Lane, Katryna Marttala, and Anthony Fett.

What we're watching: See The Family Gorgeous' Video Tribute to SIX

The Family Gorgeous, one of the most well-known drag families in Manchester, and stars of the UK's Drag SOS, posted a video tribute to the musical SIX!

Social Butterfly: Ethan Slater performs '(Just a) Simple Sponge'

Ethan Slater just made everyone's holidays a little brighter! The Tony nominee, best known for playing SpongeBob SquarePants in The SpongeBob Musical, took to Instagram to post a performance of (Just a) Simple Sponge.

