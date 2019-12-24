VIDEO: See Ethan Slater's Cover of '(Just a) Simple Sponge'
Ethan Slater just made everyone's holidays a little brighter! The Tony nominee, best known for playing SpongeBob SquarePants in The SpongeBob Musical, took to Instagram to post his cover of (Just a) Simple Sponge.
See the post below!
Last year it felt like I'd lost the sponge, and then this year, we beautifully got the chance to bring him back for @nickelodeon (link in bio). Here is my cover of Simple Sponge, a song that means the world to me. Happy holidays everyone. Here's to a revitalizing new year.
A post shared by Ethan Slater (@ethanslater) on Dec 24, 2019 at 7:26am PST
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL explodes with energy and features an original pop and rock-infused score by a legendary roster of Grammy® Award-winning songwriters. Led and conceived by visionary director Tina Landau (2018 Tony Award nominee) and a Tony Award®-winning design team, the production brings the spirit of SpongeBob to life with humanity, heart, and pure theatricality. THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL features a book by Kyle Jarrow, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, musical supervision by Julie McBride & Tim Hanson, and choreography by Christopher Gattelli. The design team includes scenic and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Kevin Adams, projection design by Peter Nigrini, sound design by Walter Trarbach, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, foley design by Mike Dobson, and casting by Stewart/Whitley.
