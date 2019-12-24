BWW TV: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas at Broadway Sessions!

Happy Holidays from Broadway Sessions! Our Annual All-Star Holiday Show this past Thursday the 19th was such a joyous occasion. Belting, tapping, singalongs and laughing- oh my! Our All-Star lineup included Paige Davis (Chicago, Trading Spaces), Patrick Page (Hadestown) Jewelle Blackman (Hadestown), Max Chernin (Sunday in The Park), Rhaamell Burke-Missouri (King Kong), Hernando Umana (School of Rock), Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Smokey Joe's Cafe), Riza Takahashi (Mean Girls), Gianna Yanelli (Mean Girls), Jessica Juanich (Bat Out Of Hell), Imari Hardon (Avenue Q), Robert Mantano (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Eric Sebek (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), The Honey Taps, Colleen Harris, Michael Kirk Lane, Katryna Marttala, and Anthony Fett.

We are SO grateful for out entire Broadway Sessions family including our performers over the years and our incredible audience. We love you all so much and wish you a very happy and safe holiday season and new year. Broadway Sessions is BACK January 9th and it is never too early to make those reservations (www.broadwaysessions.net) and be sure to follow along with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @bwaysessions

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every other Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909 or. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 10:30. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.





