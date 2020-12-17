Wake Up With BWW 12/17: New MOULIN ROUGE! Tour Dates, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

1) VIDEO: Norm Lewis Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Watch as Richard chats with Broadway favorite Norm Lewis, who streams his new concert, Christmastime Is Here, from 54 Below Premieres starting December 17 (8pm ET).. (more...)

2) MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL North American Tour Announces New Launch Dates - Premiering in Chicago in 2022

3) New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of December 14 - THE PROM Soundtrack, Jason Robert Brown Album, CINDERELLA Track, and More!

Need something new to read, watch, or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases! This week's list includes the CD edition of soundtrack to the Netflix film adaptation of The Prom, new album from Jason Robert Brown, a song from Andrew Lloyd Webber's production of Cinderella, and more!. (more...)

4) Lin-Manuel Miranda Says He is Hopeful About Theatre's Return

5) VIDEO: Watch Laura Osnes Sing 'What's The Use of Wond'rin'?' From CAROUSEL For R&H Goes Pop!

BWW Exclusive: Check Out a Sneak Peek from A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS!

On Friday, December 18 at 7pm, and for the ELEVENTH year, Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch will perform "A Swinging Birdland Christmas."

What we're watching: Audra McDonald & Brian Stokes Mitchell Perform 'Wheels of a Dream' from 'Ragtime' for UNITED IN SONG: CELEBRATING THE RESILIENCE OF AMERICA

In this exclusive clip from the upcoming PBS special "United in Song: Celebrating the Resilience of America," Tony winners Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell perform "Wheels of a Dream" from "Ragtime."

