New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of December 14 - THE PROM Soundtrack, Jason Robert Brown Album, CINDERELLA Track, and More!

Need something new to read, watch, or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

This week's list includes the CD edition of soundtrack to the Netflix film adaptation of The Prom, new album from Jason Robert Brown, a song from Andrew Lloyd Webber's production of Cinderella, and more!

Check out the full list below!

Music Now Available:

Performers include Richard Chamberlain, Blossom Dearie, Dorothy Loudon, and Bobby Short.

Purchase on Kritzerland.com.

Gabriel

Studio cast recording of Andrew Fisher score. Daniel Boys, James Gillan, Joel Montague, Kit Orton, Stuart Matthew Price, Lauren Samuels, Ben Stock, Stephen Weller, and David Bedella. Recorded at Baker Street Studios. Includes full color booklet, cast photographs, and synopsis.

Purchase on SimGProductions.com and DressCircle.London.

Lolita, My Love

Live (Boston) soundboard recording of the musical, score by John Barry (music) and Alan Jay Lerner (lyrics). Orchestrations by Eddie Sauter. Mastered by James Nelson.

Purchase on Kritzerland.com.

Broadway for Georgia: Georgia on My Mind

All-star line-up of 60+ stage and screen stars who contributed from all over the country. Produced by Joseph Joubert, Audra McDonald, Michael McElroy, Seth Rudetsky, James Wesley and Schele Williams, with a new arrangement by Joseph Joubert and Michael McElroy. 100% of the profits from the sale of the song will benefit FAIR FIGHT, the voting rights organization rooted in Georgia.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Corey Brunish: Just the Three of Us

Singer, actor, director, writer and multiple Tony Award-winning producer Corey Brunish. "Let the River Run," "Falling Slowly," "Have I Told You Lately / You Are So Beautiful," "Bonnie," "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," "Rhythm of the Rain," "After Midnight," "Blue Moon," "With You," "In This Life I Was Loved by You," "Tears in Heaven," "The Rose," "When Love Comes to Find You," "Just the Two of Us," "They Were You," "Lullaby."

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Daniel and Patrick Lazour: "Flap My Wings"

Brothers, songwriters, and collaborators Daniel and Patrick Lazour. Single from upcoming (2021) album Flap My Wings: Songs From We Live in Cairo, featuring songs from their Richard Rodgers Award-winning show We Live in Cairo, seen in 2019 at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Virtually produced featuring artists from around the globe, including Ramy Essam, Emel Mathlouthi, Rotana, Hamed Sinno, and more.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Derrick Baskin: "What a Wonderful World"

Broadway performer Derrick Baskin (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations). Produced and arranged by Michael Thurber.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

"(Everybody's Waitin' for) The Man with a Plan"

Performed by Laura Benanti. Lyrics by Randy Rainbow. Original song by Irving Taylor, Dudley Brooks, and Hal Stanley. Released 12/11/20.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Kenneth Gartman: We Need a Little Christmas

Tracks include "We Need a Little Christmas - What the World Needs Now Is Love," "Don't Let Christmas Pass You By," "A Miracle for Christmas," "I Wanna Be a Rockette," "The Christmas Song," "Just in Time for Christmas," "Lots of Love from Me to You," "My Simple Christmas Wish," "The Gift of Trouble - May I Suggest," "It's Love," "Chanukah Lights," "Go Light Your World," and "The Truth About Christmas."

Purchase on Amazon or at KennethGartman.com.

"Only You, Lonely You"

This is a new single from Andrew Lloyd Webber/David Zippel's Cinderella score. Sung by Ivano Turco. Released 12/11/20.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Films Now Available:

The Harvey Girls Blu-Ray

1946 M-G-M musical film. Judy Garland, John Hodiak, Ray Bolger, Angela Lansbury, Preston Foster, Virginia O'Brien, Kenny Baker, Marjorie Main, Chill Wills, Cyd Charisse. Songs by Harry Warren (music) and Johnny Mercer (lyrics).

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Music Releases:

Coming from Inside the House (A Virtual SubCulture Concert)

Jason Robert Brown's spring 2020 virtual April 27, 2020, SubCulture concert featuring Ariana Grande and Shoshana Bean. "Sanctuary" (Georgia Stitt, Molly Cate Brown, Susannah Brown), "Melinda," "The Hardest Hill" (Shoshana Bean), "I Love Betsy," "Still Hurting" (Ariana Grande), "All Things In Time," Bonus track "Nothing's Bigger Than Kong" (world premiere recording of song commissioned for but ultimately not included in the 2018 Broadway musical King Kong). Brown piano and keyboards, with Todd Reynolds, Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf, Gary Sieger, Randy Landau and Jamie Eblen. Recorded, edited and mixed by Jeffrey Lesser, and produced by Lesser and Jason Robert Brown. Mastered by Oscar Zambrano. Marc Kaplan, executive producer.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Legacy

Collection of two previously unheard song cycles, 1859: A Farmer'S Diary and A Boy With a Camera, by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Marin Mazzie, Jason Danieley, Sarah Uriarte Berry and Steven Pasquale. Demos, recorded 16 years ago, enhanced and remastered. Produced by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and Michael J Moritz Jr. In gratitude to the theater community, the author's proceeds will be donated equally to The Actor's Fund Outreach to the BIPOC Community, the Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellows Program, and the Marineau-Mazzie Music Theatre Performance Scholarship at Western Michigan University.

Purchase on Amazon.

The Prom: Music from the Netflix Film

Soundtrack for 2020 Netflix musical film based on the Broadway musical. Music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin. Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Andrew Rannells, Keegan-Michael Key, Jo Ellen Pellman, Ariana DeBose. Tracks include "Changing Lives," "Changing Lives (Reprise)," "Just Breathe," "It's Not About Me," "Dance with You," "The Acceptance Song," "You Happened," "We Look to You," "Tonight Belongs to You," "Tonight Belongs to You (Reprise)," "Zazz," "The Lady's Improving," "Alyssa Greene," "Love Thy Neighbor," "Barry is Going to Prom," "Unruly Heart," "It's Time to Dance," "Wear Your Crown," and "Simply Love."

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Upcoming Film Releases:

Good News Blu-Ray

1947 musical film. Directing debut of Charles Walters and screenwriting debut of Betty Comden and Adolph Green. June Allyson, Peter Lawford, Mel Tormé, Joan McCracken. Filmed in Technicolor. Special features: outtake musical sequence "An Easier Way" (with June Allyson and Patricia Marshall); excerpts from MGM's 1930 version of Good News; vintage MGM radio promo interview with June Allyson; original theatrical trailer (HD).

Purchase on Amazon.

The Pajama Game Blu-Ray

1957 musical film adaptation of Broadway show. Produced and directed by George Abbott and Stanley Donen. Doris Day, John Raitt, Carol Haney, Eddie Foy Jr., Barbara Nichols. Score by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross; choreography by Bob Fosse. Special Features: deleted musical sequence with Doris Day "The Man Who Invented Love"; original theatrical trailer (HD).

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Book Releases:

Disney Goes Classical

Songbook of songs from the album Disney Goes Classical. Classical versions of iconic Disney themes, arranged for solo piano, and piano/vocal/guitar where appropriate. Songs include "Almost There," "The Bare Necessities," "Beauty and the Beast," "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?," "Colors of the Wind," "Go the Distance," "How Far I'll Go," "I See the Light," "Let It Go," "Overture from Mary Poppins," "Part of Your World," "Reflection," "When She Loved Me," "When You Wish Upon a Star," and "A Whole New World."

Purchase on Amazon.

Jason Robert Brown Collection - Volume 2: 24 Selections from Shows and Albums

Songbook features 24 selections from Bridges of Madison County, 13: The Musical, Honeymoon in Vegas, and The Last Five Years and the album How We React and How We Recover. Arranged for voice with piano accompaniment. Songs include "All Things in Time," "Almost Real," "Always Better," "Another Life," "Anywhere but Here," "Before and After You/One Second and a Million Miles," "Being a Geek," "Brand New You," "Fifty Years Long," "Hope," "I Love Betsy," "Invisible," "It All Fades Away," "Jason's Song (Gave It Away)," "A Little More Homework," "Melinda," "Opportunity," "Out of the Sun," "Sanctuary," "Singing You Home," "A Song About Your Gun," "Still Hurting," "Wait 'Til You See What's Next," and "What It Means to Be a Friend."

Purchase on Amazon.

Lilyville: Mother, Daughter, and Other Roles I've Played

By Tovah Feldshuh.

Memoir that shares the highs and lows of a remarkable career that has spanned five decades, and shares the lessons that she has learned, often the hard way, about how to live a life in the spotlight, strive for excellence, and still get along with your mother.

Purchase on Amazon.

The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong

The original one-act edition of the play by Henry Shields, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Lewis which premiered at the Old Red Lion Theatre in London in 2012. (The expanded two-act version Won WhatsOnStage, Olivier, Tony, and Drama Desk Awards.)

Purchase on Amazon.