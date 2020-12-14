Wake Up With BWW 12/14: James Monroe Iglehart's SETH CONCERT and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

James Monroe Iglehart's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3pm.

Many Broadway stars have taken their incredible talents off the stage and onto your TV screens. One channel that has welcomed Broadway talent with open arms is Hallmark! Check out all of the films featuring your favorite stars!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) From Stage to Screen: Broadway Stars Take Over Hallmark Movies!

by Kaitlin Milligan

Many Broadway stars have taken their incredible talents off the stage and onto your TV screens. One channel that has welcomed Broadway talent with open arms is Hallmark! Which Broadway stars would you like to see in Hallmark's holiday films in 2021?. (more...)

2) VIDEO: James Monroe Iglehart Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Watch as Richard Ridge chats with Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart, who joins Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, December 13 (8pm) and Monday, December 14 (3pm).. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Darius de Haas Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Watch as Richard Ridge chats with Darius de Haas, who streams his new concert, Let Me Carry You This Christmas, from Radio Free Birdland starting December 10 (7pm ET).. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Original A CHORUS LINE Cast Members Featured in Lyric Video for "What I Did For Love"

by Stage Tube

Today marks the 35th anniversary of the A Chorus Line film. To celebrate this anniversary Concord Theatricals has released a new lyric video for "What I Did For Love" from the original cast recording featuring Priscilla Lopez and the A Chorus Line ensemble. . (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Melanie Moore

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- James Monroe Iglehart's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3pm. Learn more here.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Saint-Saëns' Samson et Dalila, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're geeking out over: New Burberry Ad Features Modern Take on SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

The clothing company Burberry has released a new ad, featuring a modern take on the song Singin' In The Rain, from the musical of the same name.

Created by directors Megaforce and production company Riff Raff Films, the video showcases a dance sequence performed by a quartet of dancers in Burberry attire. The performers are Chantel Foo, Kevin Bago, Robinson Cassarino and Zhané Samuels.

The song, written by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, is performed in the ad by Dreya Mac with musical accompaniment performed by Lank & Tank for Twenty Below Music.

What we're watching: Kathryn Gallagher Sings 'How Will You Remember This Christmas?' For #BeAPart

A new video has been released of the song "How Will You Remember This Christmas?" performed by Kathryn Gallagher.

The arrangement by Alex Karukas features David Levita (Alanis Morissette, Eminem) on guitars. Video edited by Troy Takaki and Kelly Soll.

Social Butterfly: Kristin Chenoweth Covers Taylor Swift's 'Mad Woman'

Kristin Chenoweth took to social media to share a cover of Taylor Swift's song, Mad Woman, in honor of Swift's 31st birthday today.

Chenoweth was accompanied by her boyfriend, Josh Bryant, on guitar.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!