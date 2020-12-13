VIDEO: New Burberry Ad Features Modern Take on SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

The clothing company Burberry has released a new ad, featuring a modern take on the song Singin' In The Rain, from the musical of the same name.

The ad is titled "It's about that fearless spirit and imagination when pushing boundaries" which is a quote from Burberry Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci.

Created by directors Megaforce and production company Riff Raff Films, the video showcases a dance sequence performed by a quartet of dancers in Burberry attire. The performers are Chantel Foo, Kevin Bago, Robinson Cassarino and Zhané Samuels.

The song, written by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, is performed in the ad by Dreya Mac with musical accompaniment performed by Lank & Tank for Twenty Below Music.

Singin' in the Rain is a 1952 American musical romantic comedy film directed and choreographed by Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen, starring Kelly, Donald O'Connor, and Debbie Reynolds and featuring Jean Hagen, Millard Mitchell and Cyd Charisse. It offers a lighthearted depiction of Hollywood in the late 1920s, with the three stars portraying performers caught up in the transition from silent films to "talkies".

The musical was then adapted for Broadway, opening on July 2, 1985 at the Gershwin Theatre after 39 previews. It ran for 367 performances, closing on May 18, 1986.