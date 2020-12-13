VIDEO: New Burberry Ad Features Modern Take on SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
The dance is performed by Chantel Foo, Kevin Bago, Robinson Cassarino and Zhané Samuels.
The clothing company Burberry has released a new ad, featuring a modern take on the song Singin' In The Rain, from the musical of the same name.
The ad is titled "It's about that fearless spirit and imagination when pushing boundaries" which is a quote from Burberry Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci.
Created by directors Megaforce and production company Riff Raff Films, the video showcases a dance sequence performed by a quartet of dancers in Burberry attire. The performers are Chantel Foo, Kevin Bago, Robinson Cassarino and Zhané Samuels.
The song, written by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, is performed in the ad by Dreya Mac with musical accompaniment performed by Lank & Tank for Twenty Below Music.
Check out the full video below!
Singin' in the Rain is a 1952 American musical romantic comedy film directed and choreographed by Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen, starring Kelly, Donald O'Connor, and Debbie Reynolds and featuring Jean Hagen, Millard Mitchell and Cyd Charisse. It offers a lighthearted depiction of Hollywood in the late 1920s, with the three stars portraying performers caught up in the transition from silent films to "talkies".
The musical was then adapted for Broadway, opening on July 2, 1985 at the Gershwin Theatre after 39 previews. It ran for 367 performances, closing on May 18, 1986.
More Hot Stories For You
-
BEDKNOBS AND BROOMSTICKS Musical Sets 2021 UK World Premiere
The Disney classic Bedknobs and Broomsticks is officially headed for the stage! ...
Review Roundup: Critics Weigh in on THE GRINCH MUSICAL with Matthew Morrison
Just last night, Dr. Seuss' beloved classic children's book 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas!' came to life with a fun-filled two-hour production of 'D...
A BroadwayWorld Guide to NBC's ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE BEST OF BROADWAY Special Airing Tonight!
Wondering the who/what/where/when/why/how about the One Night Only special? BroadwayWorld is here to help answer your questions!...
Disney Announces ENCHANTED Sequel DISENCHANTED; Amy Adams to Return As Giselle
Disney's musical film Enchanted first premiered over 12 years ago, and ever since, fans have been anticipating a sequel. ...
Disney Confirms SISTER ACT 3 is in Development, Film Set to Premiere on Disney Plus
Disney confirmed that the third installment of the Sister Act franchise is in development on their Investor Day 2020 presentation....
VIDEO: Disney Drops Teaser for Live-Action PINOCCHIO, Starring Tom Hanks
Disney has debuted the first teaser trailer for Robert Zemeckis' live-action adaptation of Pinocchio, starring Academy Award-winner Tom Hanks! ...