VIDEO: Kathryn Gallagher Sings 'How Will You Remember This Christmas?' For #BeAPart

A new video has been released of the song "How Will You Remember This Christmas?" performed by Kathryn Gallagher.

The arrangement by Alex Karukas features David Levita (Alanis Morissette, Eminem) on guitars. Video edited by Troy Takaki and Kelly Soll.

Watch the video below!

The song was performed as part of #BeAPart, a developing collection of original songs, stories, and videos based on fictionalized characters, inspired by real events during the Covid-19 Shutdown. Its purpose is to allow artists to continue to work remotely on stories, music, and film with matching donations to charities providing food and assistance to those in need during the pandemic as well as supporting those unable to work in the music and theater communities.

All artists recorded at home and their fees have been matched with donations to The Joyful Heart Foundation, Broadway Cares, and Los Angeles Mission.

Kathryn Gallagher stars in the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill. She can currently be seen as Annika on Netflix's show YOU. In 2015, Kathryn made her Broadway debut in the Tony nominated revival of Spring Awakening. Kathryn's music has had placements in film/TV such as Younger, Covert Affairs, and Stuart Blumberg's Thanks For Sharing.