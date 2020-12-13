Today marks the 35th anniversary of the A Chorus Line film. To celebrate this anniversary Concord Theatricals has released a new lyric video for "What I Did For Love" from the original cast recording featuring Priscilla Lopez and the A Chorus Line ensemble.

A Chorus Line is a stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition. Exploring the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another.

Memorable musical numbers include "What I Did for Love, "One," "I Can Do That," "At the Ballet," "The Music and the Mirror," and "I Hope I Get It." A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, A Chorus Line was instantly recognized as a classic.

Opening Off-Broadway at The Public Theater on April 15, 1975, A Chorus Line, originally starring Donna McKechnie, Sammy Williams, Robert LuPone and Carole Bishop, transferred to the Shubert Theatre on Broadway on July 25, 1975 and ran for 6,137 performances before closing on April 28, 1990.

On September 29, 1983, A Chorus Line became the longest-running show in Broadway history. In London it played 903 performances at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane. It was revived at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Broadway in 2006 and played for 759 performances. The stage show was then turned into a film that premiered on December 9, 1985.