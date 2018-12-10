Wake Up With BWW 12/10: Signature Theatre's FABULATION, OR THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE Opens Tonight, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld, and happy final day of Hanukkah! Before celebrating, check out today's top stories. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Backstage with Richard Ridge: Norm Lewis Talks Keeping It Nutcracker Cool This Holiday Season with New Album and Solo Show!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Tony nominee Norm Lewis is keeping it cool this Christmas. Nutcracker cool, that is.. (more...)

2) BWW Review: THE JOHN WILSON ORCHESTRA: AT THE MOVIES, Brighton Dome

by Fiona Scott

The dazzling orchestra are travelling around the UK with their new At the Movies concert tour, packed full of classic film scores.. (more...)

3) BWW TV Exclusive: Dance Through 100 Years of Jerome Robbins' Legacy at the NYPL for the Performing Arts!

by BroadwayWorld TV

Jerome Robbins, world renowned for his work as a choreographer and director of ballet and theater, film and television, would have been 100 years old on October 11, 2018. In honor of his life and legacy, The Jerome Robbins Foundation, partnering with other institutions across the country and around the world, celebrates his centennial year through Spring 2019.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Watch Cast Members From KINKY BOOTS Perform a Parody of Frank Sinatra's 'My Way' at Red Bucket Follies

Equality, inclusion and joy permeated the performances at this year's poignant and record-breaking Red Bucket Follies. The company of Kinky Boots took top honors for best onstage presentation. In its number, Kinky Boots bid a farcical farewell to Broadway before the hit show closes this April after six unforgettable years.. (more...)

5) Andy Blankenbuehler Talks Making His Ballet Choreography Debut With the Tulsa Ballet

by Stephanie Wild

Andy Blankenbuehler may be best known for his work on Broadway, most famously choreographing Hamilton, as well as Cats, Bandstand, and more. However, according to the Tulsa World, Blankenbuehler is gearing up to take on something completely new to him: choreographing a ballet. He is working with the Tulsa Ballet on a project that will have its world premiere as part of the company's 'Signature Series' performance in May.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-FABULATION, OR THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE officially opens tonight!

This satirical tale, set in New York City, follows successful African-American publicist Undine, as she stumbles down the social ladder after her husband steals her hard-earned fortune. Broke and now pregnant, Undine is forced to return to her childhood home in the Brooklyn projects, where she must face the challenges of the life she left behind. Fabulation reveals how difficult it is to outrun where we come from.

-Norbert Leo Butz, Kyle Dean Massey, and more perform at Paper Mill's Broadway Beats Hunger tonight!

Broadway's best come together for the holidays to support the second annual Broadway Beats Hunger performance at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey. All proceeds raised will go directly to Summit Medical Group Foundation and Community FoodBank of New Jersey's joint initiative, Food, Health and Hope: An Answer to Diabetes,which is committed to reducing the impact of New Jersey's deadly diabetes epidemic.

BWW Exclusive: WICKED Cast Gets In the Holiday Spirit for Carols For A Cure!

View more photos here!

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' holiday CD, Broadway's Carols for a Cure, is in its 20th year. This year's 2-CD compilation features 28 tracks from the companies of Mean Girls, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, My Fair Lady, Pretty Woman, and more! Check out exclusive photos of the cast of Wicked as they record their track, "A New Earth."

What we're geeking out over: Jonathan Van Ness Will Join CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY on December 17

This Queer Eye star is taking the stage alongside his co-star Antoni Porowski and more in the December 17 engagement of Celebrity Autobiography. Other stars leading the final performance are Mario Cantone, Rachel Dratch, Susan Lucci, Eugene Pack, Dayle Reyfel and Michael Urie.

What we're watching: A Night to Remember? THE PROM Cast Recalls Their Experience at the Prom!

Eight times a week at the Longacre Theatre, the cast of The Prom takes a nostalgic journey back to days of high school past when they dance their way through prom night. But what did these performers think of their own prom experiences? Watch as the cast reminisces and tells all!

Social Butterfly: Idina Menzel Rings in the Holiday Season at Apple's Annual Concert

A big thank-you from our Apple family to the phenomenally talented @idinamenzel. Your voice is a gift - thank you for sharing it with us. What a wonderful way to celebrate the holidays! ?? pic.twitter.com/nc9SOpVmMj - Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 8, 2018

Broadway star Idina Menzel took the stage at Apple's annual Beer Bash employee gathering in California this week, to celebrate the start of the holiday season. Menzel reportedly sang songs from Frozen, including Let It Go.

