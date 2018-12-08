BWW TV: A Night to Remember? THE PROM Cast Recalls Their Experience at the Prom!

Eight times a week at the Longacre Theatre, the cast of The Prom takes a nostalgic journey back to days of high school past when they dance their way through prom night. Below, watch as the cast reminisces about their very own prom experiences!

We've got trouble, folks, right here in Indiana and when Broadway's brassiest hear a student is unceremoniously sidelined from a small-town Indiana prom - and the press is involved - they are ready to kick-ball-change the world. A new musical comedy about the power of love (and a good 11 o'clock number), The Prom is about so much more than just a dance.

