Idina Menzel Rings in the Holiday Season at Apple's Annual Concert

Apple hosted its annual Beer Bash employee gathering in California this week, to celebrate the start of the holiday season, according to Mac Rumors.

This year's concert featured a performance by Idina Menzel. Menzel sang songs from Frozen, including Let It Go.

Apple CEO took to Twitter to thank Menzel for being there.

"Your voice is a gift - thank you for sharing it with us," he writes.

A big thank-you from our Apple family to the phenomenally talented @idinamenzel. Your voice is a gift - thank you for sharing it with us. What a wonderful way to celebrate the holidays! ?? pic.twitter.com/nc9SOpVmMj - Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 8, 2018

Read more on Mac Rumors.

Menzel has a diverse career that traverses stage, film, television and music. Her voice can be heard as 'Elsa' in Disney's Oscar-winning Frozen. The film's song "Let It Go," voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon, winning an Oscar for Best Original Song at the 86th Academy Awards, where Menzel also performed. It also earned the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media. Her film credits include Disney's Enchanted, opposite Susan Sarandon, Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams; Chris Columbus' film version of Rent; and Robert Towne's Ask the Dust,alongside Salma Hayek and Colin Farrell. On television, Menzel appeared on Fox's "Glee," Lifetime's remake of Beaches as well as CBS's "Undercover Boss."

Idina Menzel reached superstardom on Broadway with her Tony Award-winning performance as Elphaba in the blockbuster Wicked and in her Tony-nominated role as Maureen in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Rent. She also starred in the original Broadway production If/Then, for which she earned her third Tony nomination, and in Michael John LaChiusa's musical, See What I Wanna See, at The Public Theater, directed by Ted Sperling. Most recently she starred Off Broadway in Joshua Harmon's Skintight.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You