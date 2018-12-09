BWW TV Exclusive: Dance Through 100 Years of Jerome Robbins' Legacy at the NYPL for the Performing Arts!

Jerome Robbins, world renowned for his work as a choreographer and director of ballet and theater, film and television, would have been 100 years old on October 11, 2018. In honor of his life and legacy, The Jerome Robbins Foundation, partnering with other institutions across the country and around the world, celebrates his centennial year through Spring 2019.

Robbins - recipient of dozens of awards and honors including an Oscar, four Tony awards, and one Emmy Award, among others - choreographed and/or directed many Broadway shows including: On the Town, Billion Dollar Baby, West Side Story, The King and I, Gypsy, Peter Pan, Miss Liberty, Call Me Madam, and Fiddler on the Roof. His last Broadway production in 1989, Jerome Robbins' Broadway, won six Tony Awards including best musical and best director.

The identity of Robbins and New York City are inextricably linked as one defines the swagger and style of the place and the other molds and influences the man. For the exhibition Voice of My City: Jerome Robbins and New York, running September 2018 - March 2019 at the Oenslager Gallery at the NYPL for the Performing Arts (40 Lincoln Center Plaza), urban historian and dance writer Julia Foulkes explores Robbins and New York side by side, demonstrating how his artistic output captures the city in particular moments of history and how the unique nature of New York led to the specific genius of Jerome Robbins.

Below, watch as Foulkes tells us all about the special exhibit and how you can get experience a part of the Robbins Centennial!

