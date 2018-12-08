Jonathan Van Ness Will Join CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY on December 17

Celebrity Autobiography, the award-winning hit comedy show in which celebrities act out other celebrities' jaw-dropping memoirs verbatim, comes to Broadway's Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street) this holiday season.

Jonathan Van Ness will join Mario Cantone, Rachel Dratch, Susan Lucci, Eugene Pack, Antoni Porowski, Dayle Reyfel and Michael Urie for the final performance on Monday, December 17th at 8:00PM.

Television personality, Emmy nominee, and hairstylist to the stars, Jonathan Van Ness has quickly become known in the entertainment industry for his fabulous, unstoppable energy. Jonathan can be seen starring on Netflix's Emmy Award winning reboot series "Queer Eye," where he shines as the show's hair guru and self-care advocate. In addition to "Queer Eye" Jonathan stars on the Emmy-nominated series "Gay of Thrones," (Funny or Die) a witty social commentary series recapping HBO's "Game of Thrones." Launched in 2013, the series is now in its seventh season and garnered Emmy nominations in 2016 and 2018 for 'Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.' Jonathan also continues to work on his passion project, his podcast "Getting Curious," a biweekly exploration of all the things Jonathan is curious about. The podcast was listed as one of the Top Podcasts of 2018 by Time Magazine. 2018 was a breakthrough year for Jonathan, who quickly realized a new passion for the art of standup comedy. Coming off of a successful comedy tour, Jonathan is gearing up to embark on his first worldwide comedy tour "Jonathan Van Ness: Road to Beijing" where he is going for Comedy Gold with Live Nation.

After a decade of playing Off-Broadway and across the globe, "The funniest show in New York, hands down" (New York Post) and Critics Pick (New York Times) will play the following Monday nights: December 10 and December 17 at 8PM.

December 10th:

Alec Baldwin

Mario Cantone

Tony Danza

Rachel Dratch

Susan Lucci

Eugene Pack

Dayle Reyfel

Cecily Strong

December 17th:

Mario Cantone

Rachel Dratch

Susan Lucci

Eugene Pack

Antoni Porowski

Dayle Reyfel

Michael Urie

Jonathan Van Ness

Individual performance lineups subject to change.

Celebrity Autobiography is the Drama Desk Award-winning hit comedy show where celebrities act out "hot off the press" & hard-to-believe-they-wrote-'em tell-alls. Created by Emmy Award nominated writer-performer Eugene Pack and developed by Pack and Dayle Reyfel, Celebrity Autobiography features a first-rate comedic ensemble performing from the actual memoirs of a wide range of celebrities. The unique show features mashups with the entire cast performing multiple memoirs covering themes such as fitness, music, food, sports, politics, celebrity poetry, and Hollywood love triangles, including the most famous love story in history - Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds, Eddie Fisher, and Richard Burton - told from all sides. Celebrating its tenth hit year, Celebrity Autobiography has played for sold-out crowds all around the world including London's West End, Edinburgh, and Australia's Sydney Opera House.

With rotating cast members and ever-changing material, each performance has new and unforgettably hilarious surprises. You'll never see the same show twice!

Celebrity Autobiography is produced on Broadway by MagicSpace Entertainment, Angelo Fraboni, Carl Pasbjerg, Dayle Reyfel and EP Productions.

Tickets start at $79 and are available at www.ticketmaster.com, 877-250-2929. For more information, please visit www.celebrityautobiography.com

