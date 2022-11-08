Wake Up With BWW 11/8: New Queens to Join SIX, THE MUSIC MAN Extends, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include new queens joining Six the Musical next month! Plus, The Music Man has extended its run by two weeks, Come From Away will have a re-imagined production in Gander, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

SIX Announces New Queens to Join the Cast Beginning in December

by Stephi Wild

SIX, the hit musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, has announced new casting for the Tony Award-winning production.

Stage Dooring (Re)Halted on Broadway; When Might It Be Back?

by Cara Joy David

Stage dooring. Fans love it. Actors are split, and were even before the pandemic. And then the pandemic hit. When Broadway returned, stage dooring did not. It was seen as too big a risk. But when New York County had a low community level of COVID-19 transmission, it was back.

THE MUSIC MAN Extends Broadway Run By Two Weeks

by Stephi Wild

The Music Man has extended its Broadway run by popular demand. Originally announced to close on January 1, the revival of Meredith Willson's musical, starring two-time Tony Award®, Grammy Award®, and Emmy Award®-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, will now play its positively final Broadway performance on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

COME FROM AWAY is Coming to Gander in July 2023

by Stephi Wild

Come From Away will be performed in its hometown of Gander, Newfoundland next year!

Review Roundup: YOU WILL GET SICK, Starring Daniel K. Isaac, Linda Lavin, and More, at Roundabout

by Review Roundups

Roundabout Theatre Company's world premiere of You Will Get Sick, a new play by Noah Diaz directed by Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton, officially opened on November 6, 2022. The cast includes Marinda Anderson, Daniel K. Isaac, Linda Lavin, Nate Miller, and Dario Ladani Sanchez.

VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Reveals He Saw a NYC Marathon Runner in THE MUSIC MAN Audience on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

by Michael Major

Hugh Jackman appeared on Good Morning America to discuss his new film The Son and to make a special announcement that The Music Man woudl extend on Broadway for two additional weeks. Jackman discussed that he noticed a NYC Marathon runner in the audience of the show yesterday after he had run the marathon.

Photos: See New Images of Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson & More in TAKE ME OUT

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The 2022 Tony Award Winning Revival of a Play Take Me Out officially returned to Broadway on October 27. Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, TAKE ME OUT, a Second Stage Theater Production, has returned for a 14-week engagement at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

Video: Watch Highlights from KIMBERLY AKIMBO on Broadway

by BroadwayWorld TV

Kimberly Akimbo officially opens on Broadway onNovember 10th. Check out highlights of the cast in action at the Booth Theatre.

Lin-Manuel Miranda to Play Hermes in PERCY JACKSON Disney+ Series

by Michael Major

Lin-Manuel Miranda will guest star in the new Disney+ series based on Percy Jackson & the Olympians. Miranda will play Hermes, the messenger god who is always on the lookout for travelers and theives. The series will also feature Megan Mullally, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Timm Sharp, Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries.

Today's Call Sheet

- A Christmas Carol, starring Jefferson Mays, begins previews on Broadway tonight!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!