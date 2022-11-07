Lin-Manuel Miranda to Play Hermes in PERCY JACKSON Disney+ Series

Lin-Manuel Miranda will guest star in the new Disney+ series based on Percy Jackson & the Olympians.

Deadline reports that Miranda will play Hermes, the messenger god who is always on the lookout for travelers and theives. The occasional trickster is charismatic, loud, and the life of the party. Hermes has a strained relationship with his son, Luke, who will be played by Charlie Bushnell.

The series is currently in production in Vancouver and it will premiere on Disney+ in 2024. The cast also includes Megan Mullally, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Timm Sharp, Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries.

Based on Disney Hyperion's best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt.

With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Riordan and Jon Steinberg will serve as writers of the pilot, and James Bobin will direct. Steinberg will oversee the series with his producing partner Dan Shotz. Steinberg and Shotz serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson and The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg.

A Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor, Lin-Manuel is the creator and original star of Broadway's Hamilton and In the Heights, and the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. He has been an active supporter of relief efforts in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria. He lives with his family in NYC. Miranda recently made his directorial debut with the film adaptation of tick, tick...BOOM! on Netflix.