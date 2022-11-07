Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
COME FROM AWAY
Click Here for More on COME FROM AWAY
COME FROM AWAY is Coming to Gander in July 2023

COME FROM AWAY is Coming to Gander in July 2023

Performances will run July 7 - September 3, 2023.

Nov. 07, 2022  

Come From Away will be performed in its hometown of Gander, Newfoundland next year!

Come From Away, the award winning musical all around the world, comes home in this all new production reimagined by acclaimed Newfoundland and Labradorian director Jilllian Keiley.

The breathtaking musical written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the communities in Newfoundland and Labrador that welcomed them on 9/11.

"You are here", Come From Away is performed at the Arts and Culture Centre (Joseph R. Smallwood Centre) on Airport Boulevard in Gander, the town where the story unfolds.

Performances will run July 7 - September 3, 2023.

Learn more at https://artsandculturecentre.com/




Related Stories
Review: COME FROM AWAY at Fredericia Musicalteater Photo
Review: COME FROM AWAY at Fredericia Musicalteater
'Come from away' er en usædvanligt energisk, hæsblæsende og vidunderlig forestilling, der satte gang i alle følelser hos denne anmelder på Fredericia Musicalteater. 
COME FROM AWAY Plays Final Broadway Performance Today Photo
COME FROM AWAY Plays Final Broadway Performance Today
After 1,670 performances and 25 previews on Broadway, the Tony & Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical COME FROM AWAY will play its final Broadway performance this fall. Find out when the show is closing, how to get tickets & more.
COME FROM AWAY And New Yorkers for Parks Partner on Daffodil Project Photo
COME FROM AWAY And New Yorkers for Parks Partner on Daffodil Project
New Yorkers for Parks and the Tony & Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away joined forces to honor the lives lost to 9/11 by partnering in support of the 21st Annual Daffodil Project, New York's largest annual volunteer program, which brings together volunteers across New York City to plant daffodils as a living memorial to honor New Yorkers lost to 9/11.
Review: COME FROM AWAY Comes To Broadway On Tour at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Photo
Review: COME FROM AWAY Comes To Broadway On Tour at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center
Once in a while, an event occurs that is so viscerally powerful that you will always remember exactly what you were doing when it happened.  Most people over 70 will remember what they were doing when John F. Kennedy was assassinated.  People my age remember the Challenger disaster vividly (I was in my 6th-grade classroom watching the launch on t.v.).  Arguably even more tragic are the events that transpired on September 11, 2001.  From the dust of the wreckage, though, came hope and a unified country.  Come From Away is a story of that hope and unification.  It makes its Sacramento premiere this week in a special engagement that had been postponed since 2020. 

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 11/8: New Queens to Join SIX, THE MUSIC MAN Extends, and More!Wake Up With BWW 11/8: New Queens to Join SIX, THE MUSIC MAN Extends, and More!
November 8, 2022

Top stories include new queens joining Six the Musical next month! Plus, The Music Man has extended its run by two weeks, Come From Away will have a re-imagined production in Gander, and more!
Meet Jefferson Mays of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet Jefferson Mays of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
November 8, 2022

Jefferson Mays' universally celebrated, one man virtuoso, tour-de-force performance in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is on Broadway this holiday season for a strictly limited 66-performance engagement at the Nederlander Theatre. Learn more about Jefferson Mays here!
Photos: Original Cast Member Faith Prince Visits A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCEPhotos: Original Cast Member Faith Prince Visits A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
November 7, 2022

Faith Prince, who played Lily in the original production of A Man of No Importance, attended the show at CSC this weekend. See the photos here!
Video: Meet the New Queens of SIX on BroadwayVideo: Meet the New Queens of SIX on Broadway
November 7, 2022

New queens are taking over the Broadway Queendom in just weeks. As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, SIX, the hit musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, has announced new casting for the Tony Award-winning production.
Shoshana Bean, Lilli Cooper, Jared Grimes & Christine Pedi Join Lineup for 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award GalaShoshana Bean, Lilli Cooper, Jared Grimes & Christine Pedi Join Lineup for 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
November 7, 2022

Shoshana Bean, Lilli Cooper, Jared Grimes and Christine Pedi have joined the roster of performers for a concert celebration at the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala, which will honor musical theater legend Leslie Uggams with the 2022 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theater, which will be presented by Dionne Warwick. 