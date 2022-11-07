COME FROM AWAY is Coming to Gander in July 2023

Click Here for More on COME FROM AWAY

Come From Away will be performed in its hometown of Gander, Newfoundland next year!

Come From Away, the award winning musical all around the world, comes home in this all new production reimagined by acclaimed Newfoundland and Labradorian director Jilllian Keiley.

The breathtaking musical written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the communities in Newfoundland and Labrador that welcomed them on 9/11.

"You are here", Come From Away is performed at the Arts and Culture Centre (Joseph R. Smallwood Centre) on Airport Boulevard in Gander, the town where the story unfolds.

Performances will run July 7 - September 3, 2023.

Learn more at https://artsandculturecentre.com/