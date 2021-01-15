Wake Up With BWW 1/15: Alex Brightman Talks LAW AND ORDER: SVU, MATILDA Musical Film Finds its Stars, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The upcoming film adaptation of the acclaimed musical Matilda has found its title star in eleven year-old actor, Alisha Weir, who will star along with stage and screen star Emma Thompson as villainous headmistress, Miss Trunchbull.

Broadway In Chicago's pre-Broadway premiere of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, originally scheduled to run July 13 - August 15, 2021, at the CIBC Theatre, will now run July 19, 2022 - August 21, 2022, at the James M. Nederlander Theatre.

Broadway's Beetlejuice, Alex Brightman appeared alongside fellow Tony nominee Eva Noblezada on last night's brand new episode of "Law & Order: SVU." BroadwayWorld caught up with Brightman to talk about the episode. Read our full interview below!

BWW Exclusive: BWW Interview: Alex Brightman Dishes on His Recent Episode of LAW & ORDER: SVU!

Broadway's Beetlejuice, Alex Brightman appeared alongside fellow Tony nominee Eva Noblezada on last night's brand new episode of "Law & Order: SVU."

Eva guest stars as Zoey, a camgirl who is assaulted by one of her clients. When he (Alex Brightman) decides to represent himself in court, she's forced to give him access to the crime scene (her apartment) so he can shore up his case.

BroadwayWorld caught up with Alex by email to talk about the episode.

What we're geeking out over: MATILDA Film Adds Emma Thompson As 'Miss Trunchbull' and Alisha Weir in the Title Role

The upcoming film adaptation of the acclaimed musical Matilda has found its title star!

Eleven year-old actor, Alisha Weir has been cast as the film's bookish heroine. According to director Matthew Warchus the young actor gave an "unforgettable" audition.

Weir comes to the cast along with stage and screen star Emma Thompson who will portray villainous headmistress, Miss Trunchbull.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Andrea Martin, who turns 74 today!

Andrea Martin is the legendary comedy star of SCTV and the film "My Big Fat Greek Wedding." She won her second and most recent Tony Award in 2013 for her performance as Berthe in the Broadway revival of "Pippin" and was nominated for another Tony Award last season for the 2016 production "Noises Off." Her new series "Great News," premieres April 25th on NBC, Executive produced by Tina Fey, and Andrea can currently be seen on the Hulu hit series "Difficult People" created by Julie Klausner. Martin's big break came when she got cast in the original Toronto production of Godspell, in what is now considered the legendary cast of Victor Garber, Martin Short, Eugene Levy, Gilda Radner, Jayne Eastwood and Paul Shaffer, their musical director. She went on to join the famous SCTV troup winning two Emmy awards for writing, winning her first Tony award for Featured Actress in a Musical for "My Favorite Year,' and also garnering Tony nominations for her roles in "Young Frankenstein," "Oklahoma" and "Candide." Her film credits include "Breaking Upwards," "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," "All Over the Guy," "Young Triffie's Been Made Away With," "Stepping Out," "Bogus," "Wag the Dog," "New York Minute," "Black Christmas," and "Cannibal Girls." In addition to her legendary work on SCTV, her television credits include "My Big Fat Greek Life," "Ed," and "Nurse Jackie."

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!