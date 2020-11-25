Wake Up With BWW 11/25: GRAMMY Nominations, THE PROM Posters, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Yesterday, the nominations for the Grammy Awards were announced. The awards honored six musicals from Broadway, Off-Broadway, and the West End - 'Jagged Little Pill,' 'American Utopia,' 'Little Shop of Horrors,' 'The Prince of Egypt,' 'Soft Power,' and Amélie.'

'The Prom' is on its way to Netflix! Ryan Murphy's film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical will bow on December 4th. Check out the character posters below!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) VIDEO: Michael Ball & Alfie Boe Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Richard Ridge chats with Broadway and West End superstars Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, who just released a new album 'Together at Christmas,' available now!. (more...)

2) How to Watch the 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Your All-Inclusive Guide!

While many prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving differently this year, so does The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions. . (more...)

3) Photo Flash: See Meryl Streep, Ariana DeBose, Nicole Kidman & More in THE PROM Character Posters

'The Prom' is on its way to Netflix! Ryan Murphy's film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical will bow on December 4th. . (more...)

4) JAGGED LITTLE PILL, AMERICAN UTOPIA & More Nominated for Best Musical Theatre Album at the GRAMMY AWARDS

by TV News Desk

The awards honored six musicals from Broadway, Off-Broadway, and the West End - 'Jagged Little Pill,' 'American Utopia,' 'Little Shop of Horrors,' 'The Prince of Egypt,' 'Soft Power,' and Amélie.' . (more...)

5) VIDEO: Kaitlyn Bristowe Dances to 'Sparkling Diamonds' from MOULIN ROUGE! on DANCING WITH THE STARS

by Stage Tube

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev dance Freestyle to "Sparkling Diamonds" From "Moulin Rouge" on the Dancing with the Stars Finale! . (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Megan Hilty

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge chats with Patti Murin & Colin Donnell on Backstage LIVE today at 2pm! Tune in here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Thomas's Hamlet, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're watching: Josh Groban Performs 'The World We Knew' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Musical guest Josh Groban performs "The World We Knew (Over and Over)" for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Social Butterfly: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber and Carrie Hope Fletcher Have a CINDERELLA Bake-Off!

How would a bad Cinderella make a cupcake? Watch as star the future star of Cinderella, Carrie Hope Fletcher, and creator Andrew Lloyd Webber make some show-stopping cupcakes in honor of the Great British Bake Off. Who would you crown as Star Baker?

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to John Larroquette, who turns 73 today!

Larroquette last starred on Broadway in GORE VIDAL'S THE BEST MAN, and before that in HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING opposite Daniel Radcliffe, for which he won a 2011 Tony, Drama Desk and Theatre World Award for his portrayal of 'J.B. Biggley'. The actor also appeared off-Broadway in OLIVER PARKER! and made his stage musical debut in Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS as 'Old Max' in Los Angeles in 2009. He is well known for his Emmy-winning role as 'Dan Fielding' in the TV series NIGHT COURT, 'Mike McBride' in Hallmark's MCBRIDE, 'John Hemingway' on THE JOHN LARROQUETTE SHOW, 'Lionel Tribbey' on THE WEST WING and 'Carl Sack' in BOSTON LEGAL.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

