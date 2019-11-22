Wake Up With BWW 11/22: Ephraim Sykes Will Play Michael Jackson in MJ, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

It was announced yesterday that Ephraim Sykes will take on the title role in the upcoming musical MJ!

Sir Patrick Stewart's acclaimed one-man version of A CHRISTMAS CAROL will return for two nights only! The show comes to Theater 511 on December 11 and December 13 for two benefit performances.

Imelda Staunton will take on the role of Dolly Gallagher Levi in a new West End production of Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly! Tony Award-nominee Jenna Russell will join Staunton as Irene Molloy.

1) VIDEO: The Cast of FROZEN 2 Stops Traffic With a Performance in the Street With James Corden

by Stage Tube

In an all new Crosswalk The Musical segment, James Corden invited the cast of 'Frozen 2' to the intersection of Beverly Blvd. and Genesee Av. in Los Angeles for a very special live performance of their hit film.. (more...)

2) Hunter Bell & Jeff Bowen's OTHER WORLD Will Make its World Premiere at Bucks County Playhouse

Bucks County Playhouse has announced the world premiere production of the new musical adventure, 'Other World' The musical will begin performances at the Playhouse on March 13, 2020 and run through April 11, 2020, with an official opening night on March 28.. (more...)

3) BREAKING: Ephraim Sykes Will Play Michael Jackson in MJ on Broadway

Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes will star as Michael Jackson in the upcoming Broadway World Premiere of MJ the Musical. MJ will begin preview performances on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Neil Simon Theatre. Opening night is set for Thursday evening, August 13, 2020, at 6:30 p.m.. (more...)

4) Patrick Stewart Will Bring His One-Man A CHRISTMAS CAROL to New York For Two Benefit Performances

Sir Patrick Stewart's acclaimed one-man version of A CHRISTMAS CAROL will return for two nights only, December 11 and December 13, at Theater 511 (511 West 54th Street) to benefit City Harvest and Ars Nova.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Adam Driver Reveals He and Noah Baumbach Considered Making a Film Version of COMPANY

by Stage Tube

Adam Driver appeared on last night's Late Night With Seth Meyers to talk about his new film, Marriage Story. In the film, Driver sings Being Alive from the musical Company, but he also revealed that at one point he and Noah Baumbach considered doing a film version of the musical, before Marriage Story came about.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Frozen 2 officially comes to theaters today!

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough.

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.

BWW Exclusive: Hear Stage and Screen Star Phylicia Rashad Sing on Disney Junior's THE ROCKETEER

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive clip of Phylicia Rashad singing on an episode of Disney Junior's THE ROCKETEER on Disney Channel.

In the episode, Rashad guest stars as former pilot, May Songbird, and Kit helps her find the courage to fly her plane again.

What we're geeking out over: Imelda Staunton & Jenna Russell To Lead HELLO, DOLLY! West End

Imelda Staunton is set to take on the iconic role of Dolly Gallagher Levi in a new West End production of Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly!

Tony Award-nominee Jenna Russell will join Staunton as Irene Molloy.

The production, directed by Dominic Cooke, will play a limited 30-week engagement at the Adelphi Theatre, beginning August 11. Priority tickets are available at HelloDollyLDN.com.

What we're watching: Seniors Take Center Stage in New MTI Adaptation of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this year, Music Theatre International announced the launch of Broadway Senior, a new series of adaptations of popular Broadway musicals specifically designed for older adults.

The brainchild of Freddie Gershon, the co-chairman and former CEO of theatrical licensing powerhouse MTI and Tony honoree, Broadway Senior follows in the footsteps of Broadway Junior, which adapts and condenses Broadway musicals to be performed by elementary and middle school students.

