BWW TV: Seniors Take Center Stage in New MTI Adaptation of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this year, Music Theatre International announced the launch of Broadway Senior, a new series of adaptations of popular Broadway musicals specifically designed for older adults.

The brainchild of Freddie Gershon, the co-chairman and former CEO of theatrical licensing powerhouse MTI and Tony honoree, Broadway Senior follows in the footsteps of Broadway Junior, which adapts and condenses Broadway musicals to be performed by elementary and middle school students.

"In the U.S.A., people are focused on trying to help people live longer lives," says Gershon. "I looked around and asked, 'Why should precious additional time on earth be devalued with boredom or loneliness? Why can't older people discover new adventures in their lives and why can't they make new social connections?' Seniors also have different special needs... we'll serve them and so Broadway Senior was born!"

Penn South, a naturally occurring retirement community, has partnered with NYU Steinhardt's Drama Therapy Program, JASA, and MTI to stage a production of Fiddler on the Roof that's been specially arranged for a senior cast, as part of MTI's Broadway Senior. The production, already sold out, runs today through November 24 and BroadwayWorld was there to check it out!





