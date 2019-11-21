BWW Exclusive: Hear Stage and Screen Star Phylicia Rashad Sing on Disney Junior's THE ROCKETEER

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive clip of Phylicia Rashad singing on an episode of Disney Junior's THE ROCKETEER on Disney Channel.



In the episode, Rashad guest stars as former pilot, May Songbird, and Kit helps her find the courage to fly her plane again.

Disney Junior's "The Rocketeer" follows Kit, a young girl who receives a surprise package on her birthday revealing she's next in line to become the Rocketeer, a legendary superhero who has the ability to fly with the help of a rocket-pack. Armed with her cool new gear and secret identity, Kit is ready to take flight and save the day with her gadget-minded best friend, Tesh, and Butch the bulldog by her side. Inspired by Dave Stevens' popular comic book series and the subsequent 1991 Walt Disney Pictures feature film and geared towards kids 2-7 and their families, each episode of "The Rocketeer" features two 11-minute stories and includes an original song.

Rashad is set to make her Broadway debut as a director in 2020 with Blue by Charles Randolph-Wright with music by Nona Hendryx.. Her directing credits include acclaimed productions of four August Wilson classics: Gem of the Ocean at Seattle Repertory Theatre, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Joe Turner's Come and Gone at the Mark Taper Forum, and Fences at both the Long Wharf Theatre and the McCarter Theatre. Additionally, she has directed at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre and New York's Signature Theatre.





