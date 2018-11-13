Wake Up With BWW 11/13: Danny Burstein Hosts BROADWAY SALUTES, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Breaking: A New Evan Has Been Found! Jimmy Awards Winner Andrew Barth Feldman Will Replace Taylor Trensch in DEAR EVAN HANSEN

by BWW News Desk - November 12, 2018

Dear Evan Hansen producer Stacey Mindich has just announced today that Andrew Barth Feldman, the 16-year-old winner of the Best Actor Award at the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Awards (known more commonly as the Jimmy Awards), will make his Broadway debut as 'Evan Hansen' on January 30, 2019. Feldman - who is currently a high school junior at Lawrence Woodmere Academy in Woodmere, New York - takes over the role from Taylor Trensch, who plays his final performance on January 27, 2019 after a year in the title role. Original Broadway cast member Michael Lee Brown will continue his run as the 'Evan' alternate.. (more...)

2) Photo Flash: All New Production Photos of HADESTOWN, Featuring Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Patrick Page, and More!

by BWW News Desk - November 12, 2018

All new production photos have been released from Hadestown at the National Theatre! Check them out below!. (more...)

3) Julius Thomas III & Donald Webber Jr. Will Lead Third National Tour of HAMILTON

by BWW News Desk - November 12, 2018

Julius Thomas III and Donald Webber Jr. will lead the third national tour of HAMILTON as Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, respectively.. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, and More Honor Craig Zadan and Neil Meron

by BWW News Desk - November 12, 2018

The late, legendary producer Craig Zadan, and his producing partner, Neil Meron, were honored last night as the inaugural recipients of the Theatre for Life Award by the Educational Theatre Foundation (ETF) for the imaginative transformation of live theatre in film, television, and associated media.. (more...)

5) Get Tickets to See Harvey Fierstein's TORCH SONG on Broadway Starting at $49

by Contests - Broadway - November 12, 2018

After a smash-hit run Off-Broadway, HARVEY FIERSTEIN's TORCH SONG has returned to Broadway for a strictly limited engagement. This critically acclaimed production of the Tony Award®-winning comedy stars Drama Desk Award winner MICHAEL URIE ('Younger,' 'Ugly Betty,' Buyer & Cellar) and Academy Award® and Tony winner MERCEDES RUEHL (The Fisher King, Lost in Yonkers) and is directed by Tony nominee MOISES KAUFMAN (The Laramie Project, I Am My Own Wife).. (more...)

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Whoopi Goldberg, who turns 63 today!

Whoopi Goldberg last produced the Tony-nominated SISTER ACT on Broadway and joined the cast as 'Mother Superior' in the West End. Before that, she took the stage in XANADU, her solo show WHOOPI, MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM, A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM, and her original solo piece WHOOPI GOLDBERG. She also produced THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, which won a Tony Award in 2002 and later went on tour. Goldberg, whose breakout role on-screen was as 'Celie' in THE COLOR PURPLE, has been nominated for 13 Emmy Awards for her work in TV and is one of the world's few EGOT winners. Whoopi won an Oscar for her role as 'Oda Mae Brown' in GHOST, making her the second black woman in the history of the Academy Awards to win an acting Oscar.

