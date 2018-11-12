Julius Thomas III & Donald Webber Jr. Will Lead Third National Tour of HAMILTON

Julius Thomas III and Donald Webber Jr. will lead the third national tour of HAMILTON as Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, respectively.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, writer and creator of HAMILTON, originated the role of Alexander Hamilton on Broadway and will reprise the role for a limited three-week engagement in Puerto Rico. Following that, he will be succeeded in San Francisco by Julius Thomas III.

Mr. Thomas made his Broadway debut in 2010 in The Scottsboro Boys. Since then, he has performed in The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess and Motown the Musical. He most recently was the standby for Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr, and King George in the Philip touring company of HAMILTON. Mr. Webber Jr. was with the Broadway company of HAMILTONfrom 2016 to June 2018 in a variety of standby and understudy roles. He made his Broadway debut in Motown the Musical and performed in Holler if Ya Hear Me.

Other principal roles in HAMILTON will be played by BRANDON ARMSTRONG as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; RUBÉN J. CARBAJAL as John Laurens/Phillip Schuyler; Darilyn Castillo as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Julia Harriman as Eliza Hamilton; Isaiah Johnson as George Washington; SIMON LONGNIGHT as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Rick Negron as King George; and Sabrina Sloan as Angelica Schuyler.

The third national tour also includes Darnell Abraham, Christopher Campbell, Brendon Chan, Rebecca Covington, TREY CURTIS, Hope Endrenyi, Camden Gonzales, Jordana Grolnick, Marja Harmon, Jennie Harney-FLEMING, VINCENT L. HOOPER, Kelsey Kramer, Alex Larson, Jennifer Locke, Tiffany Mellard, Dashi Mitchell, Sheridan Mouawad, Antuan Magic Raimone, Elijah Reyes, Willie Smith III, ALEX SWIFT, Emily Tate, BRION WATSON, Kyle Weiler, Andrew Wojtal, MORGAN Anita Wood, DEAUNDRE' WOODS, and Christopher Henry Young.

Performances begin January 8, 2019 at the Teatro UPR in San Juan, Puerto Rico for a limited three-week engagement before moving to San Francisco.

The "And Peggy" company continues the remarkable run of HAMILTON productions that have rolled out since the musical first opened on Broadway in 2015. The "Eliza" Company opened in Chicago in September 2016; the "Angelica" company began performances in San Francisco on March 10, 2017; the West End engagement began December 6, 2017 at London's Victoria Palace Theatre; and the "Philip" company began performances in Seattle on February 6, 2018.

Launching April 2019 in Chicago, HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION will take visitors deeper into the life and times of Alexander Hamilton through the immersive exhibit featuring a dynamic, interactive mix of in-depth scenography, lighting, sound, multimedia, music, and an audio tour narrated by Mr. Miranda. For more information and to sign up to be the first to receive news and ticket sales alerts about HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION, please visit hamiltonexhibition.com.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award ® Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

