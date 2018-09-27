Jim Walton Will Join Cast of COME FROM AWAY This November!

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Welcome to the Rock, Jim Walton! It was just announced that the Broadway veteran will join the company of Come From Away as 'Nick' beginning November 13. Jim replaces Lee MacDougal, who is a part of the original company.

Welcome to the Rock, Jim Walton! Beginning November 13th, Jim will play the role of Nick in #ComeFromAway on Broadway (while his niece, Emily Walton, tours North America as Janice)! ???? pic.twitter.com/nw8FJDMZE6 - Come From Away (@wecomefromaway) September 24, 2018

Walton's Broadway credits include She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century, Drood, The Music Man, Sweeney Todd, And the World Goes 'Round, 42nd Street and Merrily We Roll Along. He has also appeared in the PBS special performances: Crazy for You, Company, Sondheim! The Birthday Concert, and Follies in Concert.

With a book, music and lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, Come From Away is directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley(Come From Away), musical staging by two-time Tony nominee Kelly Devine(Come From Away, Rocky), with music supervision by Grammy nominee Ian Eisendrath (Come From Away), scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (Act One), costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James (Jelly's Last Jam), lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (Hamilton), sound design by Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen (End of the Rainbow), orchestrations by Tony nominee August Eriksmoen (Bright Star), music arrangements by Grammy nominee Ian Eisendrath and casting by Telsey + Company.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

