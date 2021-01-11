Wake Up With BWW 1/11: Wayne Brady's Seth Concert Re-Airs Today, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Randy Rainbow takes on a Fiddler on the Roof classic in his latest parody, tackling Trump with his new video "Sedition!"

Wayne Brady's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3pm. Watch Brady's appearance on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge below!

VIDEO: Wayne Brady Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Watch as Richard Ridge chats with star of stage and screen Wayne Brady, who joins Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, January 10 (8pm) and Monday, January 11 (3pm).

2) Theater Stories: DEAR EVAN HANSEN, PIPPIN and More About The Music Box Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

This week's Theater Stories features the Music Box Theatre! Learn about the shows to have graced the theater's stage including August: Osage County, the lauded revival of Pippin, Dear Evan Hansen and much more!. (more...)

3) BWW Exclusive: Meet the Makers of RATATOUILLE: The TikTok Musical- Sophia James

Below, BroadwayWorld is catching up with one of the creators, Sophia James, who wrote Skinner's song 'I Knew I Smelled a Rat.'. (more...)

4) Five 2021 London Shows We Can't Wait To See

by Matt Wolf

In the spirit of eternal optimism, here is a handful of London show titles promised for the year ahead that have us giddy with anticipation to be in a playhouse once again.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Wayne Brady's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3pm. Tune in here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Stars in the House continues tonight at 8pm with an all new episode. Tonight's guest is TBA. Learn more here!

BWW Exclusive: Jane Krakowski Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with beloved star of stage and screen Jane Krakowski, who hosts FOX's all-new updated musical game show NAME THAT TUNE, airing Wednesday nights.

What we're watching: Randy Rainbow Channels His Inner Tevye with Latest Parody- 'Sedition!'

In the words of Randy Rainbow, "How does a desperate, lame duck President and his boot-licking minions with no hope or evidence try to overturn an election they've clearly lost multiple times?... Sedition!" Watch below as Rainbow takes on a Fiddler on the Roof classic in his latest parody.

Social Butterfly: Debbie Gibson Reflects on Her Time in LES MISERABLES 29 Years Ago

Debbie Gibson posted a video on her Instagram reflecting on her time performing in Les Miserables 29 years ago. She took over the role in the original production in 1992.

In the video, Gibson reflects on her time in the show, and how Richard Jay-Alexander took a chance on casting her at such a young age. Gibson also talked about her connection to the character of Eponine and what the show meant to her and her career.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Max von Essen, who turns 47 today!

Max von Essen starred as Gleb in Anastasia on Broadway. On Broadway, he was seen in An American in Paris as Henri Baurel, a role which earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor. He previously appeared in the revival of Evita as Agustin Magaldi, the first revival of Les Miserables as Enjolras, the U.S. tour of Falsettos as Marvin, and more!

