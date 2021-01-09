VIDEO: Jane Krakowski Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with beloved star of stage and screen Jane Krakowski, who hosts FOX's all-new updated musical game show NAME THAT TUNE, airing Wednesday nights.

"I can't believe it's coming out tonight already because two weeks ago I was in Australia filming it. It was a very quick turnaround," explained Jane. "It was one of those shows that I watched in my childhood home and always played along with. Then when I heard that they were doing I reboot of it, I thought, 'I want to be a part of this!'"

It wasn't just Jane's history with the original show that had her most excited about the project. "I was very drawn to doing something in front of a live audience, which as you know, all of us in the community are missing at the moment."

Watch below as she teases even more about the exciting new reboot, reminisces about her past Broadway roles, and so much more!