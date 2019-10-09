Wake Up With BWW 10/9: Jenn Colella and Caitlin Kinnunen in Site-Specific FUN HOME, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

A site-specific Fun Home is coming to NYC, starring Jenn Colella and Caitlin Kinnunen! The pair will lead a reading of the musical at Plaza Jewish Community Chapel at 630 Amsterdam Ave on the Upper West Side this December!

Josh Groban is headed to Radio City! He recently announced that he is taking residency with his Great Big Radio City Show from February 14, 2020 to April 18, 2020.

The reviews are in for Paper Mill's Chasing Rainbows! Check them out below!

The reviews are in! What did the critics have to say? Don your ruby slipper! Paper Mill Playhouse's New Jersey premiere of Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz is now on stage featuring a book by Marc Acito, musical adaptation & additional music by David Libby and conceived by and additional lyrics by Tina Marie Casamento.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes Of 5 Star Theatricals' THE MUSIC MAN With Adam Pascal, Shirley Jones And More!

In this exclusive video go behind the scenes of 5-Star Theatricals, The Music Man with Adam Pascal, featuring book, music and lyrics by Meredith Willson, musical direction by Brad Ellis, choreography by Peggy Hickey and directed by Larry Raben.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Get a First Look at the Touring Cast of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL in Action

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is currently playing at The Bushnell in Hartford, CT, and will next travel to the Overture Center in Madison, WI prior to engagements in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Toronto and more. Get a first look at the cast in action in the all new video!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller Talk PATSY & LORETTA on GMA

Broadway stars Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller sat down with Good Morning America on Tuesday to talk about playing country music legends Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn, respectively, in the Lifetime original film Patsy & Loretta. During the interview, Hilty and Mueller open up about their roles as the country music legends.. (more...)

5) Jenn Colella and Caitlin Kinnunen to Star in Site-Specific Reading of FUN HOME

Quintessence of Dust Theatre Company will host a one night only benefit reading of the Tony Award winning musical Fun Home. Tony Award nominees Jenn Colella (Come From Away) and Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom) are set to play Alison and Medium Alison, respectively.. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: BWW Contest: Win Tickets to Three Different New York City Food & Wine Festival Events!

Get ready for a delicious weekend because BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to win tickets to three different events at this year's New York City Wine & Food Festival. Don't miss your chance to experience this mouthwatering event with some of your favorite celebrity chefs and Broadway favorites. Check out the links here to enter!

What we're geeking out over: Josh Groban Announces Shows at Radio City Music Hall!

.@joshgroban announced he's doing a series of shows at Radio City Musical Hall! He'll be playing there every couple of months at the iconic venue starting on #ValentinesDay. WE CAN'T WAIT! pic.twitter.com/Pzdf8UEIDy - Good Morning America (@GMA) October 8, 2019

Josh Groban's residency will kick off on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020, and continue on April 18, 2020, with tickets for the first two shows going on sale on Friday, October 11, 2019 at noon ET. Additional shows in the residency will be announced at a later date.

Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show will draw on the Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-nominated performer's multifaceted career and feature special segments; guest stars and performers; and a concert performance featuring Groban. No two shows will be the same, making each evening a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans.

What we're watching: Ben Platt Performs 'Runaway' on the LATE LATE SHOW

Ben Platt was a guest on Monday night's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden. Platt was joined on the couch by fellow "The Politician" co-star Zoey Deutch.

With Yom Kippur starting on Tuesday, Platt tells Corden about his Yom Kippur song, and he and Deutch sing it together! After, Zoey tells James about her eyebrow incident before her Bat Mitzvah and Ben admits to stealing a Harry Potter book at summer camp long ago.

Platt then moves from the couch to the stage to perform his original song "Runaway."

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Tony Shalhoub, who turns 66 today!

Tony Shalhoub most recently won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for THE BAND'S VISIT.

Shalhoub is a Golden Globe Award-winning actor with a diverse resume of engaging roles. Mr. Shalhoub recently starred in The Price on Broadway with Mark Ruffalo, Jessica Hecht and Danny DeVito, following the world premiere of The Band's Visit Off-Broadway.

He is perhaps best known for his starring role as the obsessive-compulsive detective Adrian Monk in the popular television series "Monk," for which he won a Golden Globe Award and three Primetime Emmy Awards. Additional television credits include "Nurse Jackie," "Too Big to Fail" and "Wings."

Shalhoub's feature film credits include Big Night, The Siege, Galaxy Quest, Men in Black, Men in Black II and Pain & Gain. Shalhoub voiced the character of Luigi in the popular animated movies Cars, Cars II and Cars III. Also, he voiced the role of Splinter in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle movie franchise.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





