VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes Of 5 Star Theatricals' THE MUSIC MAN With Adam Pascal, Shirley Jones And More!

Article Pixel Oct. 8, 2019  

In this exclusive video go behind the scenes of 5-Star Theatricals, The Music Man with Adam Pascal, featuring book, music and lyrics by Meredith Willson, musical direction by Brad Ellis, choreography by Peggy Hickey and directed by Larry Raben.

The Music Man opens on Friday, October 18, 2019 and runs through Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the 1,800-seat Kavli Theatre at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

This beloved Meredith Willson musical with Broadway's Adam Pascal starring as fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill is very special to 5-Star. It is the first show they produced in the Kavli in 1994 and heading into the 25th Anniversary they are bringing back this audience favorite. In 1957, the show became a hit on Broadway, winning five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and running for 1,375 performances. 5-Star's production is going to be a bang-beat, bell-ringin' smash packed with brassy favorites like "76 Trombones," "Well Fargo Wagon," "Ya Got Trouble," "Shipoopi" and the beautiful ballads "Till There Was You" and "Goodnight My Someone."

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks, or through www.5startheatricals.com, or by phone at (800) 745-3000. For groups of 10 or more, please call Group Sales, 5-STAR THEATRICALS at (805) 497-8613 x 1.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



