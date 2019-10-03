Wake Up With BWW 10/3: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Reviews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Last night, Freestyle Love Supreme officially opened on Broadway! Read all of the reviews below.

MCC begins performances of Seared tonight! Seared stars Raul Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez, and more!

George Salazar and MJ Rodriguez appeared on The Late Late Show recently and performed 'Suddenly Seymour' from Little Shop of Horrors. Watch the video below!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Pasadena Playhouse's Little Shop of Horrors is now on stage through through October 20! Last night, George Salazar (Seymour) and MJ Rodriguez (Audrey) appeared on The Late Late Show where they performed Suddenly Seymour.. (more...)

2) Homeless Woman Filmed Singing Opera By LAPD, Emily Zamourka, Becomes Overnight Sensation

Last week, the LAPD caught Emily Zamourka on camera singing opera beautifully in a public transport station in Los Angeles. Now a viral sensation, Zamourka says the officer who filmed her performance 'changed her life,' the LA Times reports.. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: WEST SIDE STORY Film Wraps Production!

The Steven Spielberg-directed West Side Story film has officially wrapped production! Amblin, the production company behind the adaptation, shared pictures from the set along with a letter from Spielberg.. (more...)

4) THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL Announces New Holiday Performance Schedule

Due to popular demand from family audiences, the producers of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical have announced a new performance schedule that will take effect the week of November 4 at the Longacre Theatre (220 W. 48th Street) through the end of the show's strictly limited 16-week holiday engagement. The new musical will celebrate opening night on Wednesday, October 16.. (more...)

5) Julie Andrews Will Appear at Screening of VICTOR/VICTORIA For a Q&A

Blake Edwards: A Film Selection by Julie Andrews will be presented at Metrograph movie theatre. A career retrospective of the late Blake Edwards, the event will include films such as That's Life!, Breakfast at Tiffany's, S.O.B., and Victor/Victoria.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

MCC's Seared begins performances tonight!

Seared begins performances on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 West 52nd Street), with an official opening night set for Monday, October 28, 2019. Tickets are now on sale and available at mcctheater.org/seared.

The cast will star W. Tré Davis ("Valor"), four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza (Company), David Mason (Trick or Treat), and Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening).

Reviews: Freestyle Love Supreme officially opened on Broadway last night. Read all of the reviews here!

BWW Exclusive: Go Inside Opening Night of THE GREAT SOCIETY with Brian Cox and More!

Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan returns to Broadway with the second of his two exhilarating dramas celebrating Lyndon B. Johnson's legacy: The Great Society starring Brian Cox ('Succession'), directed by Bill Rauch. This new play officially opened on Broadway on October 1 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65th St). This is a 12-week limited engagement.

Set Your DVR...

Kristin Chenoweth will appear on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden tonight!

What we're watching: Lea Salonga Sings 'Not While I'm Around' From SWEENEY TODD

The touring production (Philippines, Singapore) of Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony winner Lea Salonga and Jett Pangan, will launch in Manila October 11th, 2019. In the video, check out Lea Salonga performing 'Not While I'm Around' at a press preview.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Derek Klena, who turns 28 today!

Klena most recently starred in Jagged Little Pill at American Repertory Theatre, and will soon reprise his role in the Broadway production. His Broadway credits include Anastasia, Bridges of Madison County, and Wicked. Off-Broadway credits include Carrie and Dogfight.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





