Photo Flash: WEST SIDE STORY Film Wraps Production!

The Steven Spielberg-directed West Side Story film has officially wrapped production! Amblin, the production company behind the adaptation, shared pictures from the set along with a letter from Spielberg.

See below!

In Spielberg's letter, he notes that the production officially wrapped on September 28 in Brooklyn, saying:

"This has been a journey without precedence: a joyful, stunning, moving, endlessly surprising encounter with the story and score of one of the world's greatest musicals. My brilliantly talented, fiercely committed, generous and apparently inexhaustible cast and crew of hundreds have given our film everything they've got, and already I can say that the film we'll be releasing on December 18,2020 owes everything to them as does its immensely grateful director."

The Oscar-winning filmmaker goes on to say, "On every day of the past four years during which we've been preparing, casting, imagining West Side Story, I and my team, cast and crew have been walking in the footsteps of the four giants: Leonard Bernstein, Arthur Laurents, Jerome Robbins and Stephen Sondheim. For the light they've shed on the world, for Stephen Sondheim's insight, guidance and support, Robbins estates, I owe more than I can possible express."

He continued, "We filmed West Side Story all over New York, Flatbush to Fort Tryon Park. The city lent us its beauty and its energy, and we drew deeply upon its grand multicultural, multifaceted spirit."

West Side Story stars Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ansel Elgort as Tony and has an ensemble cast that includes Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist, David Alvarez, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, and Rita Moreno.

The film, which is set to release on December 18, 2020, is an adaptation of the 1957 musical with an iconic score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. The film is being directed by the legendary Stephen Spielberg with Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner penning the film's screenplay.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You