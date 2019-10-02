Photo Flash: WEST SIDE STORY Film Wraps Production!
The Steven Spielberg-directed West Side Story film has officially wrapped production! Amblin, the production company behind the adaptation, shared pictures from the set along with a letter from Spielberg.
See below!
In Spielberg's letter, he notes that the production officially wrapped on September 28 in Brooklyn, saying:
"This has been a journey without precedence: a joyful, stunning, moving, endlessly surprising encounter with the story and score of one of the world's greatest musicals. My brilliantly talented, fiercely committed, generous and apparently inexhaustible cast and crew of hundreds have given our film everything they've got, and already I can say that the film we'll be releasing on December 18,2020 owes everything to them as does its immensely grateful director."
The Oscar-winning filmmaker goes on to say, "On every day of the past four years during which we've been preparing, casting, imagining West Side Story, I and my team, cast and crew have been walking in the footsteps of the four giants: Leonard Bernstein, Arthur Laurents, Jerome Robbins and Stephen Sondheim. For the light they've shed on the world, for Stephen Sondheim's insight, guidance and support, Robbins estates, I owe more than I can possible express."
He continued, "We filmed West Side Story all over New York, Flatbush to Fort Tryon Park. The city lent us its beauty and its energy, and we drew deeply upon its grand multicultural, multifaceted spirit."
West Side Story stars Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ansel Elgort as Tony and has an ensemble cast that includes Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist, David Alvarez, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, and Rita Moreno.
The film, which is set to release on December 18, 2020, is an adaptation of the 1957 musical with an iconic score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. The film is being directed by the legendary Stephen Spielberg with Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner penning the film's screenplay.
Wow we really did it. Can't begin to express how grateful I am for all these people and this whole experience. I've grown up so much over these past couple of months and I've made new lifelong friends in the process that I wouldn't trade for the world. I love each and every person involved in this film and I can't wait to see the finished product!! See you in 2020 ❤️✈️?@amblin #stevenspielberg #westsidestory
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A phone-using theatregoer at tonight's performance of The Wrong Man at MCC Theater got an abrupt lesson in theatre etiquette courtesy of the musical's... (read more)
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Be Adapted Into a Graphic Novel in 2020
He has haunted Broadway for over three decades, and in 2020, his story will be adapted yet again. Titan Comics will release a fully authorized graphi... (read more)
Signature Theatre Announces Casting And Creative Team For A CHORUS LINE
Signature Theatre announced today the full cast and creative team for A Chorus Line with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban and book by... (read more)
Photo Flash: Hillary Clinton Visits FROZEN on Broadway
This afternoon, Hillary Clinton paid a visit to Arendelle when she stopped by Frozen on Broadway! After the show she posed for photos with Caissie Lev... (read more)
Ramin Karimloo, Telly Leung And More Will Lead JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Concert in Japan
BroadwayWorld has learned that the Tokyu Orb Theatre will present a concert production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR beginning October 11th.... (read more)
BWW Countdown: 5 Moments We Can't Wait For in THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Musical!
There can be miracles when you believe in The Prince of Egypt. That's right, the beloved 1998 animated movie has been turned into a musical, which is ... (read more)