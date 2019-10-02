Julie Andrews Will Appear at Screening of VICTOR/VICTORIA For a Q&A

Blake Edwards: A Film Selection by Julie Andrews will be presented at Metrograph movie theatre. A career retrospective of the late Blake Edwards, the event will include films such as That's Life!, Breakfast at Tiffany's, S.O.B., and Victor/Victoria.

On October 20, following the screening of Victor/Victoria, Andrews will appear for a Q&A.

For more information and tickets, visit Metrograph.com.

Blake Edwards was one of the foremost comic filmmaking talents of American cinema in the latter half of the 20th century, and much more besides, as proven by his excellent expeditions into the psychological thriller (Experiment in Terror), difficult drama (Days of Wine and Roses), and the revisionist western (Wild Rovers). Joined by Edwards's wife and his most valued collaborator, Julie Andrews, Metrograph celebrates the legacy of this outrageous original, a doggedly independent artist and the era's greatest practitioner of 'Scope filmmaking, whose effortlessly fluid scene-making, gift for getting the best of his performers, and all-around cinematic knowhow can almost be overlooked because his movies are just so much fun.





