VIDEO: Lea Salonga Sings 'Not While I'm Around' From SWEENEY TODD
The touring production (Philippines, Singapore) of Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony winner Lea Salonga and Jett Pangan, will launch in Manila October 11th, 2019. In the video below, check out Lea Salonga performing 'Not While I'm Around' at a press preview.
Manila, Philippines - Rehearsals are in full swing for the touring production (Philippines, Singapore) of the Tony Award-winning musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Lea Salonga and Jett Pangan. Presented by Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, Sweeney Todd will launch in Manila, Philippines at The Theatre at Solaire, 11-27 October 2019, before transferring to Singapore, 28 November-8 December 2019.
Directed by Bobby Garcia with set design by Tony winner David Gallo, Sweeney Todd also has in the cast Ima Castro (The Beggar Woman), Andrew Fernando (Judge Turpin), Gerald Santos (Anthony Hope), Nyoy Volante (Adolfo Pirelli), Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante (Johanna), Luigi Quesada (Tobias), Arman Ferrer (Beadle), and Dean Rosen (Jonas Fogg).
The company also features Steven Conde, Sarah Facuri, Christine Flores, Jep Go, Kevin Guiman, and Emeline Celis Guinid.
This new touring production, which is represented by The Singapore Repertory Theatre in Singapore, in partnership with Atlantis Theatrical, will have the music direction by Gerard Salonga, along with the ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra, costume design by Rajo Laurel, choreography by Cecile Martinez, lighting design by Aaron Porter, hair and makeup design by Leslie Espinosa, vocal direction by ManMan Angsico, and sound design by Justin Stasiw.
Marking its 40th anniversary, the original 1979 Broadway production of Sweeney Todd, which was based on the 1973 play Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street by Christopher Bond, won eight Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical (Hugh Wheeler), Best Original Score (Stephen Sondheim), Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Len Cariou), Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical (Angela Lansbury), Best Direction of a Musical (Hal Prince), Best Scenic Design (Eugene Lee), and Best Costume Design (Franne Lee).
Sweeney Todd in Manila is a production of Atlantis Twenty and ABS-CBN, in cooperation with Solaire Resort and Casino.
