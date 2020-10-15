Wake Up With BWW 10/15: Rest In Peace Herbert Kretzmer, and More

Read more about all of today's top stories!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that lyricist Herbert Kretzmer has died at age 95. Kretzmer is best known for writing the lyrics to the English musical adaptation of Les Miserables.

New musical Sticks & Stones will feature a star-studded cast including Audra McDonald, Javier Muñoz and George Salazar when it premieres Friday, October 16. Watch a sneak peek!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) BWW TV: Watch a Sneak Peek of STICK & STONES with Audra McDonald, George Salazar, and More!

by BroadwayWorld TV

The online concert premiere of the new musical Sticks & Stones will feature a star-studded cast including Audra McDonald, Javier Muñoz and George Salazar when it premieres Friday, October 16, 2020, as part of National Bullying Prevention Month. We've got a sneak peek!. (more...)

2) LES MISERABLES Lyricist Herbert Kretzmer Dies at 95

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that lyricist Herbert Kretzmer has died at age 95. Kretzmer is best known for writing the lyrics to the English musical adaptation of Les Miserables.. (more...)

3) Michael C. Hall Will Lead New DEXTER Limited Series

by TV News Desk

Americaa's favorite serial killer Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) will return to SHOWTIME in a new 10-episode limited series that will once again bring together series star Michael C. Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Dance Theatre of Harlem Company Members Dance Through the Streets of NYC

Students of the Dance Theatre of Harlem took to the New York City Streets to show off their talents and move to the music. Dance Theatre of Harlem is a leading dance institution of unparalleled global acclaim, encompassing a professional touring company, a leading studio school & a national and international education & community outreach program.. (more...)

5) GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Series Moves to Paramount Plus

by TV News Desk

Paramount Plus has picked up the upcoming 'Grease' spinoff series from HBO Max. . (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Kate Baldwin

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 4:30pm, his special guest is Keala Settle. Tune in here!

- Kate Rockwell performs a concert as part of Radio Free Birdland tonight at 7pm. Learn more here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Donizetti's Anna Bolena, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Next On Stage continues tonight at 8pm. This week, find out which high schoolers made the cut for the Top 15!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're watching: Telly Leung Performs 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain' For R&H GOES POP!

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization announced the next video in their YouTube series R&H Goes Pop! - At Home. Today's video will feature Broadway performer Telly Leung performing "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" from The Sound of Music.

Social Butterfly: Jennifer Hudson Performs at HFPA's Philanthropy Event

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) presented the "HFPA Philanthropy: Empowering the Next Generation," virtual event hosted by James Corden on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Gavin Lee, who turns 48 today!

Two-time Tony Award®-nominated Broadway actor Gavin Lee will steal Christmas this season in the title role of the Grinch in Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Lee was most recently on Broadway as the tap-dancing show stopper Squidward Tentacles in SpongeBob SquarePants, for which he received his second Tony nomination. Previously, Lee originated the role of Bert in Mary Poppins on West End (Olivier nomination), Broadway (Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award) and on the first national tour. The British-born actor and proud dad of three is also known for his recurring role of Alan Woodford on USA Network's "White Collar."

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles