VIDEOS: Jennifer Hudson and ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Perform at HFPA's Philanthropy Event
The event took place on October 13.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) presented the "HFPA Philanthropy: Empowering the Next Generation," virtual event hosted by James Corden on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Aubrey Plaza, Billy Porter, Christian Slater, Danielle Macdonald, Ethan Hawke, Jason Sudeikis, Orlando Bloom, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Rita Moreno, Riz Ahmed, Scott Eastwood, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Zachary Quinto will all make appearances throughout the presentation, sharing personal stories aimed to inspire and instill hope to the next generation of young artists.
Performers included Jennifer Hudson and the cast of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.
Watch the full event below, as well as a clip of Hudson's performance!
In the glow of a thousand candles, Golden Globe recipient @iamjhud bared her soul tonight for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual Philanthropy Gala with her emotional ballad "Burden Down." What an absolutely stunning performance, accompanied by the legendary @frednelsoniii! Sing, Jennifer! #jhud #jenniferhudson #hfpa #goldenglobes #livevocals #bestvocals #vocals #soul #burdendown #princessofsoul ?
A post shared by The Princess of Soul (@princessofsoul) on Oct 13, 2020 at 5:46pm PDT
