VIDEOS: Jennifer Hudson and ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Perform at HFPA's Philanthropy Event

The event took place on October 13.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) presented the "HFPA Philanthropy: Empowering the Next Generation," virtual event hosted by James Corden on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Aubrey Plaza, Billy Porter, Christian Slater, Danielle Macdonald, Ethan Hawke, Jason Sudeikis, Orlando Bloom, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Rita Moreno, Riz Ahmed, Scott Eastwood, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Zachary Quinto will all make appearances throughout the presentation, sharing personal stories aimed to inspire and instill hope to the next generation of young artists.

Performers included Jennifer Hudson and the cast of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

Watch the full event below, as well as a clip of Hudson's performance!

