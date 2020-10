Michael C. Hall Will Lead New DEXTER Limited Series

Phillips earned Emmy and Golden Globe® nominations for Outstanding Drama Series in three consecutive years, as well as a Peabody Award and four nominations from both the Producers Guild of America and the Writers Guild of America, for his work as executive producer and showrunner of DEXTER. In addition, Phillips created the series Suddenly Susan, Get Real and Parker Lewis Can't Lose, and his producing and writing credits include the series NURSE JACKIE, Feed the Beast and Boomtown among many others. In addition, he is the author of four national bestselling mystery novels. Phillips has an overall deal with Showtime and CBS Television Studios through which he is developing projects for both entities that can air on platforms within or outside the ViacomCBS family.