Wake Up With BWW 10/12: EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Film Trailer and Poster, and More!

The first official trailer has dropped for the upcoming film adaptation of the musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie. In addition, the poster for the film has been revealed as well! The film comes to theaters next year.

1) VIDEO: Check Out the Official Trailer For the Film Adaptation of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

2) VIDEOS: Cynthia Erivo, Adam Lambert, Andrea Bocelli, and More Perform at the Virtual Carousel of Hope Ball

Last night, event chair and host Barbara Davis and co-chair Dana Davis led a star-studded line-up of talent for the 2020 Carousel of Hope Ball, put on by the Childrena??s Diabetes Foundation, which raised over $1 Million for clinical care and diabetes research for the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes. . (more...)

3) Video Roundup: Watch These GREASE Parodies About the Pandemic, Medical Marijuana, STAR WARS, and More!

by Stephi Wild

Today, we're rounding up 10 of our favorite Grease parodies on YouTube.. (more...)

4) Broadway Rewind: WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN Arrives on Broadway!

by BroadwayWorld TV

Today we rewind to 2010, when Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown arrived on Broadway. Directed by Bartlett Sher, Women on the Verge ran for 69 performances at the Belasco Theatre.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Norm Lewis

(portrait by Walter McBride).

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Broadway for Biden's weekly phone banking initiative continues today at 7pm. The evening's guests include Andrew Barth Feldman, Kait Kerrigan, and more! Learn more here.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're watching: James Monroe Iglehart on What it Will Take For Broadway to Return

n the wake of the recent news that the Broadway shutdown has been extended through May 2021, performer James Monroe Iglehart talked to MSNBC to give some inspiring words, and talked about what he thinks has to happen in order for Broadway to safely make its return.

"We have to have a protocol in place to make sure that everybody that comes to the theater, whether they be a patron or a backstage worker, or the actors, are safe," he said. "There's got to be some changes. I don't know what those changes are, but trust me, I know they're working on them."

Social Butterfly: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Child Actors Wear Masks Inspired By the Film's Costumes

The surviving actors who played the Von Trapp children in the film The Sound of Music are all supporting wearing a mask in a fun way fans of the film will recognize! Actress and designer Debbie Turner, who played Marta von Trapp, has created face masks inspired by the curtains-turned-clothing the children wore in the film.

Kym Karath, who played Gretl, shared a photo college of the group, including herself, Turner, Angela Cartwright (Brigitta), Duane Chase (Kurt) and Nicholas Hammond (Friedrich) all wearing the masks. Only two were missing from the photo, Chairman Carr (Liesl), who died in September 2016, and Heather Menzies (Louisa), who died in December 2017.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Hugh Jackman, who turns 52 today!

Hugh Jackman has uniquely balanced a movie and theatre career that has made him a star on Broadway as well as at multiplexes around the world.

He was most recently seen in the theatre world starring in The Greatest Showman. He also starred as Jean Valjean in the 2012 movie adaptation of Les Miserables.



On stage, he won critical kudos and awards for the Australian productions of Sunset Boulevard and Disney's Beauty and the Beast. In London he starred in Trevor Nunn's staging of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! at The National Theatre. This was followed by his Broadway debut portraying the 1970's singer-songwriter Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz, for which he received the 2004 Tony Award for Best Actor in a musical as well as Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards.

In the fall of 2009, Jackman made a return to Broadway in a sold-out engagement of Keith Huff's A Steady Rain co-starring Daniel Craig.

His other Broadway credits include Hugh Jackman: Back on Broadway, and The River.

