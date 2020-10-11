Video Roundup: Watch These GREASE Parodies About the Pandemic, Medical Marijuana, STAR WARS, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Other video topics include a pregnancy announcement and the Greek debt crisis!

Whether you're a fan or not, everyone knows the musical, and movie, Grease!

With iconic songs like Greased Lightning, Summer Nights, You're the One That I Want, and more, the music lends itself to creating parodies. People have gotten creative, writing original lyrics about the pandemic, Star Wars, and even medical marijuana!

Today, we're rounding up 10 of our favorite Grease parodies on YouTube. Check them all out below!

Finesse: A Grease Parody

This parody was created by "Mello Mel" on YouTube. They said that the film won first place at the Locust Valley Film Festival and also participated at the Long Island Media Arts show at Five Towns College and LIU Post HS Film Festival!

Pregnancy Announcement - "You're the One That I Want" Parody The Murrays created this special Grease parody of the iconic song You're the One That I Want, to announce their pregnancy! With Grease being one of their favorite movies of all time, this was the perfect fit. Padme - Star Wars Grease Parody Randy Turnbow created this unlikely, but epic, mashup of Grease and Star Wars! Darth Vader assumes the role of Danny Zuko at an abandon Drive-in singing to his dear departed wife Padme. Yes on 2 Medical Marijuana - Grease Parody 4TwentyToday made this parody encouraging people of Florida to vote yes to the legalization of medical marijuana in 2014. Grease Parody - Epic Broadway Medley You know her from the musical Head Over Heels and RuPaul's Drag Race - Miss Peppermint created this video with fellow drag queen Sherry Vine! Corona Virus - Greased Lightning parody No parody list would be complete without one about the current health crisis. This one was created by Abby Goldfarb, and is a parody of the song Greased Lightning! Greece Crisis Spencer Case got creative when explaining the Greek debt crisis in 2015, with this parody of Greased Lightning, which he directed and performed. Cluster Lovin' - Summer Nights parody CBS Follies created this fun parody about falling in love during orientation for Business School. Follow the tragic love story of two CBS students in this spoof of Summer Nights! Lockdown Life Here's another one about the pandemic! This video was created by Gina Naomi Baez, who created many fun parodies of hit musicals during the early months of the pandemic. Be sure to check them all out on her YouTube channel here. Gel - Grease Parody Campers in Adirondack Camp's Eagle-I video production activity created this parody set on their campsite! Songs include Summer Nights, Greased Lightning, and You're the One That I Want !

