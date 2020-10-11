PHOTO: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Child Actors Wear Masks Inspired By the Film's Costumes

Actress and designer Debbie Turner, who played Marta von Trapp, created the masks!

The surviving actors who played the Von Trapp children in the film The Sound of Music are all supporting wearing a mask in a fun way fans of the film will recognize!

Actress and designer Debbie Turner, who played Marta von Trapp, has created face masks inspired by the curtains-turned-clothing the children wore in the film.

Kym Karath, who played Gretl, shared a photo college of the group, including herself, Turner, Angela Cartwright (Brigitta), Duane Chase (Kurt) and Nicholas Hammond (Friedrich) all wearing the masks.

Only two were missing from the photo, Chairman Carr (Liesl), who died in September 2016, and Heather Menzies (Louisa), who died in December 2017.

"Film Von Trapps wearing curtain masks. Our family wears masks, what about yours?" Karath tweeted.

Check out the post below!

Watch the original trailer for the film to see the costumes in action!

The Sound of Music is a 1965 American musical drama film produced and directed by Robert Wise, and starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, with Richard Haydn and Eleanor Parker. The film is an adaptation of the 1959 stage musical of the same name, composed by Richard Rodgers with lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II.

The film's screenplay was written by Ernest Lehman, adapted from the stage musical's book by Lindsay and Crouse. Based on the 1949 memoir The Story of the Trapp Family Singers by Maria von Trapp, the film is about a young Austrian postulant in Salzburg, Austria, in 1938 who is sent to the villa of a retired naval officer and widower to be governess to his seven children. After bringing love and music into the lives of the family, she marries the officer and, together with the children, finds a way to survive the loss of their homeland to the Nazis.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You