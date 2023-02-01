Wagner College Theatre Stage One Workshops A New Original Project THE VEHICLES THAT BROUGHT ME HERE

WCT Stage One will be presenting a workshop of an entirely new trilogy of plays, written by Junior Performance Major Joshua Piper. THE VEHICLES THAT BROUGHT ME HERE is a play cycle following our protagonist Beckett's journey of growing up.

"A Playlist for Summer" is the beginning of Beckett's growth through the discovery of friendships and how people and trauma become associated with home. "Place of Departure (or the Airport Play)" is the brief meeting between Beckett and a stranger he becomes entranced with, as he begins to comprehend how people who come in and out of his life impact his understanding of relationships. The final play "People You Meet on Your Daily Commute" takes place on the subway and explores how movement with the people around him impacts how Beckett views himself as he comes to terms with his own identity.

THE VEHICLES THAT BROUGHT ME HERE will be performed on February 16, 17 & 18 at 7:30PM and on February 18 & 19 at 2:00PM. All performances will be in Wagner College Theatre's Stage One venue.

THE VEHICLES THAT BROUGHT ME HERE is being Directed by Senior Performance Major Sammy O'Neil and Assistant Directed by Alexa Santiago. Sound Design by Nahomy Cuesta, Lighting Design by Sam Terrell, Technical Director Brian T. Sharron, Production Manager Vicki Neal. The cast includes: Riku Toyohara, Kassandra Cordova, Kate Dewey, Alexander Ullian, Emily Alcaide, Abby Bernesky, Bryson Taylor, and Joshua Piper.

For more information and tickets please contact the box office at 718-390-3259 and boxoffice@wagner.edu or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222268®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwagner.edu%2Fperforming-arts%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The Box Office is open 12:00PM - 4:00PM Monday through Friday and two hours before every performance. Tickets are $10.