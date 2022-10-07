WICKED to Hold Open Dance Call in Los Angeles for Broadway & Touring Companies

Click Here for More on WICKED

Wicked is holding an open dance call in Los Angeles for the Broadway and National Touring companies!

The open call is being held by Telsey + Company.

Details below:

"Seeking unique and fit dancers with strong ballet and jazz technique for Wayne Cilento's

edgy and contemporary choreography. Think SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE.

All ethnicities, ages 18 to early 30s.

***Equity and Non-Equity dancers are welcome to attend.

We also welcome performers of any gender identity.***"

OPEN DANCE CALLS



Tuesday, October 18, 2022



10:00am: Masculine Dancer Tracks

10:45am: Masculine Dancer Tracks

11:30am: Feminine Dancer Tracks

12:15pm: Feminine Dancer Tracks

*Please hold the afternoon in case you're asked to return to dance more.

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

10:00am: Feminine Dancer Tracks

10:45am: Feminine Dancer Tracks

11:30am: Masculine Dancer Tracks

12:15pm: Masculine Dancer Tracks

*Please hold the afternoon in case you're asked to return to dance more.

LOCATION: 3rd Street Dance,

8558 West 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048

"Wear jazz shoes or sneakers. Bring photo/resume. After dancing, you may be

asked to sing 16 bars of a musical theatre song or pop song; bring sheet music.

**Callbacks will occur Thursday, October 20, 2022 morning/early afternoon."