WICKED
WICKED to Hold Open Dance Call in Los Angeles for Broadway & Touring Companies

WICKED to Hold Open Dance Call in Los Angeles for Broadway & Touring Companies

The dance calls will take place on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, and Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 3rd Street Dance.

Oct. 07, 2022  

Wicked is holding an open dance call in Los Angeles for the Broadway and National Touring companies!

The open call is being held by Telsey + Company.

Details below:

"Seeking unique and fit dancers with strong ballet and jazz technique for Wayne Cilento's
edgy and contemporary choreography. Think SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE.
All ethnicities, ages 18 to early 30s.
***Equity and Non-Equity dancers are welcome to attend.
We also welcome performers of any gender identity.***"

OPEN DANCE CALLS


Tuesday, October 18, 2022


10:00am: Masculine Dancer Tracks
10:45am: Masculine Dancer Tracks
11:30am: Feminine Dancer Tracks
12:15pm: Feminine Dancer Tracks
*Please hold the afternoon in case you're asked to return to dance more.

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

10:00am: Feminine Dancer Tracks
10:45am: Feminine Dancer Tracks
11:30am: Masculine Dancer Tracks
12:15pm: Masculine Dancer Tracks
*Please hold the afternoon in case you're asked to return to dance more.
LOCATION: 3rd Street Dance,
8558 West 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048

"Wear jazz shoes or sneakers. Bring photo/resume. After dancing, you may be
asked to sing 16 bars of a musical theatre song or pop song; bring sheet music.
**Callbacks will occur Thursday, October 20, 2022 morning/early afternoon."

