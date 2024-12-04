WICKED Scores Top Honors by National Board Of Review

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wicked has proven to be a favorite of the National Board of Review. The acclaimed new movie musical will take home several awards, Variety reports, including Best Film of 2024 and Jon M. Chu for Best Director. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will also share the NBR Spotlight Award for their collaboration on the project.

“Wicked represents the pure magic that movies can bring to audiences. Every detail is beautifully crafted and designed, the actors are all exceptional and the music is second-to-none – together it adds up to a transporting experience like no other. The NBR is proud to honor director John M. Chu and his remarkable cinematic vision,” NBR President Annie Schulhof said in a statement.

The ceremony will take place at the annual awards gala on January 7 in New York City, hosted by MSNBC's Willie Geist. Most Best Picture winners have gone on to become nominated for the same award at the Academy Awards.

Since 1909, the National Board of Review has dedicated its efforts to the support of cinema as both art and entertainment. Each year, this select group of film enthusiasts, filmmakers, professionals, and academics view over 250 films and participate in illuminating discussions with directors, actors, producers, and screenwriters.

Wicked, currently in theaters, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.

