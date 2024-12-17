WICKED Movie Receives Artios Award Nomination- See the Full List

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Casting Society has announced the film nominations for the 40th Artios Awards, which seeks to honor the best casting in feature films for 2024. Among the nominees are Wicked for a Big Budget Comedy, A Complete Unknown for a Big Budget Drama, and honors for Moana 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, Spellbound, and Emilia Perez.

The awards will be presented in multiple locations on February 12, 2025. Janelle James will host the ceremony at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles with Jessica Gunning set as the emcee at the White City House in London. Jordan Carlos will host the New York ceremony at the Edison Ballroom. Take a look at the full ist below!

Feature Big Budget – Comedy

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”: Sophie Holland. Location Casting Directors: Angela Peri, Lisa Lobel. Location Associate Casting Director: Melissa Morris

“Challengers”: Francine Maisler. Associate Casting Director: Molly Rose

“Deadpool and Wolverine”: Sarah Halley Finn. Associate Casting Directors: Jacqueline Gallagher, Jordyn Gregory. Location Casting Directors: Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann. Location Associate Casting Director: Katie Brydon

“Nightbitch”: Douglas Aibel. Associate Casting Director: Matthew Glasner

“Saturday Night”: John Papsidera

“Wicked: Part I”: Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield. Associate Casting Director: Ryan Bernard Tymensky. Location Casting Director: Tamsyn Manson

Feature Big Budget – Drama

“A Complete Unknown”: Yesi Ramirez. Location Casting Directors: Rori Bergman, Karlee Fomalont. Location Associate Casting Director: Kate Sprance

“Blitz”: Nina Gold. Associate Casting Director: Lucy Amos

“Civil War”: Francine Maisler. Associate Casting Director: Amber Wakefield. Location Casting Directors: Meagan Lewis, Rebecca Carfagna

“Dune: Part Two”: Francine Maisler. Associate Casting Directors: Kathy Driscoll-Mohler, Molly Rose. Location Casting Director: Dixie Chassay

“Gladiator II”: Kate Rhodes James

“Queer”: Jessica Ronane

Feature Studio or Independent – Comedy

“A Different Man”: Maribeth Fox. Associate Casting Director: Kimberly Ostroy

“A Real Pain”: Jessica Kelly

“Ezra”: Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee. Associate Casting Directors: Roya Semnanian, Rachel Goldman

“Hit Man”: Vicky Boone. Associate Casting Director: Liz Kelley

“My Old Ass”: Douglas Aibel. Associate Casting Director: Matthew Glasner

“Thelma”: Jamie Ember

Feature Studio or Independent – Drama

“Conclave”: Nina Gold, Martin Ware. Location Casting Director: Francesco Vedovati, Barbara Giordani

“Heretic”: Carmen Cuba. Associate Casting Director: Charley Medigovich. Location Casting Director: Tiffany Mak

“Lee”: Lucy Bevan, Olivia Grant

“Nickel Boys”: Victoria Thomas. Associate Casting Director: Jennifer Yoo. Location Casting Director: Meagan Lewis

“September 5”: Nancy Foy, Lucinda Syson, Simone Bär. Associate Casting Director: Natasha Vincent. Location Casting Director: Juliette Ménager

“The Apprentice”: Carmen Cuba, Stephanie Gorin. Associate Casting Director: Brendan Wilcocks

Feature Low Budget – Comedy or Drama

“Empire Waist”: Rori Bergman. Associate Casting Director: Karlee Fomalont

“Fancy Dance”: Stacey Rice. Location Casting Director: Chris Freihofer

“Janet Planet”: Jessica Kelly

“Omni Loop”: Kate Geller, Taylor Williams. Associate Casting Director: Ross Shenker

“The Graduates”: Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee. Associate Casting Directors: Roya Semnanian, Rachel Goldman. Location Casting Director: Jeff Johnson

“Tokyo Cowboy”: Emily Schweber

“Your Monster”: Scotty Anderson

Feature Animation

“Inside Out 2”: Natalie Lyon, Kevin Reher, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum. Associate Casting Director: Lexi Diamond

“Moana 2”: Grace C. Kim

“Mufasa: The Lion King”: Francine Maisler, Molly Rose

“Spellbound”: Jason Henkel

“The Wild Robot”: Christi Soper Hilt

Feature International Film

“Emilia Perez: Carla Hool. Associate Casting Director: Susan Putnam

“Julie Keeps Quiet”: Sien Josephine Teijssen

“Kneecap: Carla Stronge

“Samia”: Cassandra Han

“The Buckingham Murders”: Shakyra Dowling

“The Settlers”: Jessie Frost

“Touch” Yoko Narahashi. Location Casting Director: Xanthe Spencer-Davidson

About Casting Society

Casting Society (CSA) was founded in February of 1982 with the intention of establishing a recognized standard of professionalism in the casting field and providing its members with a support organization to further their goals and protect their common interests. CSA currently boasts close to 1,200 members. CSA casting directors and associate casting directors work around the world, with members based in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa. CSA is a global resource for producers, directors and creative teams seeking casting professionals while promoting the image of casting directors and associate casting directors worldwide, engaging in a number of charitable activities and supporting its members by sharing important and helpful professional information. For more information on the Casting Society, please visit CastingSociety.com