Andrew Lloyd Webber Shares Thoughts on CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Closing Day; A Message To The Fans

On Saturday, August 8th Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Facebook to send his well wishes to the cast and creatives of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL ahead of their closing performance at the Broadhurst Theater.

He shared, "I am immensely proud to have been a part of an incredibly daring production whose cast and creative team broke new ground on Broadway and gave 17 actors their Broadway debut. Maybe the show's closing just might be remembered as the moment that caused everyone involved with Broadway to come to their senses and address the unsustainable cost of producing and running and new show on The Great White Way, let alone daring new work. My undying thanks to the producers and investors and everyone who believed in Jellicle Cats. I won't forget you."

The kitties who love CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL also received a message from Bill Rauch and Zhailon Levingston on the production's Instagram stating, "Thank you for being part of the Broadway chapter of The Jellicle Ball. Your belief in this show has made its historic run possible. The love and sense of community that have filled the Broadhurst Theatre eight times a week for the last five months has been inspiring and hope-inducing...not only for the two of us personally, but for all the artists who are part of this show.

Your support of The Jellicle Ball has been gift, a vision for what is possible when love, respect, and inclusion are the values that we center.

We also want to express our gratitude to our producers and to Andrew and everyone at Lloyd Webber Entertainent for their belief in our show. And as always, we thank the Ballroom community that is this show's heart and soul.

We are excited for all the potential future lives for our felines...including the cast album that we will be recording next week. Please continue on the journey with us in the days ahead, as we have a lot more Jellicle joy to bring to this world!

We can't wait to continue following your stories and the way this show hasmade an impact on your imagination."

CATS: The Jellicle Ball officially opened on Tuesday, April 7 at the Broadhurst Theatre. Find out what critics think of the revival here. It went on to receive nine Tony Award nominations and won three: Best Direction of a Musical (Zhailon Levington & Bill Rauch), Best Choreography (Omari Wiles & Arturo Lyons), and Best Costume Design of a Musical (Qween Jean), marking the first time in history an openly trans woman won Broadway’s highest honor.

The production was also honored with three Drama Desk Awards, two Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Revival, three OBIE Awards, two New York Drama Critics Circle Special Citations, two Chita Rivera Awards, two Audelco Awards, three Dorian Theater Awards, and three Hewes Awards.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming