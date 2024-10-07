WHITE WITH FEAR Sets Premiere at Chelsea Film Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The much-anticipated world premiere of WHITE WITH FEAR, a new documentary from award-winning director Andrew Goldberg, will take place at the Chelsea Film Festival on Saturday, October 19 at 2:15 PM at Regal 14th Street, followed by a theatrical run at the Cinema Village in New York City.

The 90-minute political documentary is an eye-opening deep dive into the cynical, decades-long strategy employed by Republican politicians and conservative media to exploit America’s racial fault lines, perpetuating narratives of white victimization to amass power and influence. WHITE WITH FEAR pulls back the curtain, offering viewers a first-hand look at never-before-heard inside strategies shared by Republicans, revealing long-hidden tactics that have shaped their political playbook for decades. Immediately following the screening will be a Q&A panel.

Told from the perspective of the operatives and insiders who were in the rooms where these decisions were made, WHITE WITH FEAR exposes the stark realities of political maneuvering that continues to shape the future of American democracy.

Award-winning director Andrew Goldberg brings his 30 years of journalism experience covering racism, antisemitism and bigotry to this film, showing how stereotypes are weaponized by governments and power structures.

“WHITE WITH FEAR’s greatest strength lies in its first-person access to politicians, operatives, journalists, and others who share their personal experiences from within these power structures,” said Goldberg.

WHITE WITH FEAR is written, produced and directed by Andrew Goldberg, produced and edited by Diana Robinson, co-produced by Eric Ward, and features cinematography by Robert Hanna.

Following its world premiere, the film will enjoy a theatrical run at Cinema Village in New York City starting October 25. Additionally, it will be screened at the St. Louis International Film Festival in November. Additional theatrical screenings and festivals are forthcoming.

The documentary features a stellar lineup of political figures, scholars, journalists, and insiders to give the film a Fyre Festival-like sense of a trainwreck unfolding.

The featured subjects in WHITE WITH FEAR include:

Hillary Clinton – former US Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic Presidential Nominee

Steve Bannon – former Trump campaign CEO and Chief of Staff

Rep. Jamie Raskin – Democratic congressman from Maryland

Eddie Glaude – Author, Pundit and Professor of African American Studies at Princeton University

Ian Haney López – Author of “Dog Whistle Politics” and Professor of Public Law at Berkeley

Leah Wright Rigueur – Author, Pundit and Professor of Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School

Rick Perlstein – Author of “Nixonland”

Aasif Mandvi – Actor (The Daily Show, Evil)

Tim Miller – Former Jeb Bush for President communications director and host of “The Bulwark” podcast

Stuart Stevens – Former Romney for President 2012 campaign strategist and co-founder of The Lincoln Project

Rick Gates – Former Trump campaign strategist

Sally Bradshaw – Former senior advisor to Jeb Bush and co-author of the GOP “Autopsy”

Jean Guerrero – Contributing Opinion Writer at The New York Times

Carol Anderson – Author of “White Rage” and Professor African American Studies at Emory University

Andrew Goldberg is an Emmy Award-winning filmmaker known for his work on documentaries such as “Out in America,” “The Armenian Genocide” and “Viral: Antisemitism in Four Mutations.” His films often tackle pressing social issues, offering a critical lens on the ways institutional power is exploit society’s most vulnerable.